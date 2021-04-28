Former Eagle Ricky Brown Finds New Role With Ohio State

Former Boston College special teams coach Ricky Brown has been hired by Ohio State. Brown went to his Twitter to announce that he had joined Ryan Day's staff as a special team quality control coach under special teams coordinator Parker Fleming. According to Buckeyes Now, Brown will assist Fleming with game planning.

Brown played linebacker for the Eagles from 2002-2005, and in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders from 2006-2011. After his playing career ended he spent a year at USC as a quality control coach on defense. He returned to Chestnut Hill in 2016 as Director of Football Initiatives, and took over his current role in 2017. Brown saw mixed results on special teams, but helped to produce a linebacker group that consistently performed well.

He was not retained by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, when the former Buckeye was hired as BC's head coach. Brown spent the previous season as a linebackers coach at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.

This continues the back and forth pipelines between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Boston College. The Eagles have three former tOSU coach currently on staff including Hafley, Sean Duggan, and Matt Thurin (along with multiple assistants). The Buckeyes now have three Eagles as well, with Brown, head coach Ryan Day and linebackers coach Al Washington on the staff.

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here