RJ Maryland on Decommitment Decision, ‘I Just Didn’t Want to go to Boston College’
The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff started on Monday at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.
On the opening day, fans and media members have the opportunity to hear from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips as well as Florida State, Georgia Tech, and new addition SMU.
During the early part of the event, SMU tight end RJ Maryland made a comment about his decision to decommit from Boston College.
“Yeah, I just didn’t wanna go to Boston College,” said Maryland. “I don’t know why I committed there.”
The Southlake, Texas, native committed to the Eagles on June 28, 2021, but decommitted on Dec. 17 after not signing his letter of intent during the first two days of the early signing period. He also received an offer from the Mustangs ten days prior to the decision. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound offensive weapon committed to SMU on Feb. 2, 2022 and signed his letter of intent the same day.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity that the coaches at Boston College have given me,” said Maryland when making the announcement. “Thank you Coach Hafley, Coach Shimko, and Coach Cignetti for believing in me. However after careful consideration, I have decided to de commit from Boston College and re-open my recruitment.”
During his two seasons with the Mustangs, Maryland has seen time in 27 games which includes 20 starts, and recorded 62 receptions for 814 yards and 13 touchdowns. During his appearance in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl where SMU lost to the Eagles 23-14, he did not record a reception.
The junior was a four-star recruit from the class of 2022, who ranked No. 342 nationally, No. 18 in tight ends, and No. 47 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.