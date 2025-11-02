Scenes From Boston College Football's Home Loss to Notre Dame: Photo Gallery

BC Bulletin

The Boston College Eagles fell 10-25 to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday evening. Following their eight consecutive loss, the Eagles sit at 1-8 on the season.

The Boston College Eagles (1-8, 0-5 ACC) football team fell to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) 25-10 on Saturday night inside Alumni Stadium. 

1. Bill O'Brien Getting Ready

Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien leads a warmup drill ahead of the Eagles' matchup against Notre Dame. Despite the loss, O’Brien’s Eagles showed promise, holding the Irish to just 25 points—the fewest they’ve allowed in a defeat.

2. The Eagles Are Here!

Boston College LB Bam Crouch leads Boston College's run-out into Alumni Stadium. The Eagles’ captain made his first start since getting injured against Stanford earlier in the season.

3. Chris Marable Jr. Hypes Up the Student Section

Boston College DL Chris Marable Jr. pumps up Eagles fans ahead of a game against Notre Dame. The redshirt sophomore set career highs with three solo tackles and four total tackles.

4. Andy Quinn Kicks Off the Action

Boston College K/P Andy Quinn kicks the ball to begin the game against Notre Dame. The true freshman averaged 65 yards across three kickoffs.

5. Quintayvious Hutchins Applies Pressure

Boston College DE Quintayvious Hutchins applies pressure on Notre Dame QB CJ Carr as he throws the ball.

6. Favor Bate Recovers a Fumbled Ball

Boston College DL Favor Bate celebrates after recovering a fumble by Notre Dame.

7. Reed Harris Prepares to Receive a Touchdown Pass

Boston College WR Reed Harris dodges an attempted tackle by Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore before spotting the ball. The redshirt sophomore scored the Eagles' lone touchdown of the contest.

8. It's Time to Celebrate!

Boston College WR Reed Harris slams the ball on the ground after scoring a touchdown.

9. Dance On 'Em

Boston College wide receivers Lewis Bond and Reed Harris dance together after an Eagles touchdown. Bond’s 92 yards on eight catches pushed him past 2,000 career receiving yards, placing him among the Eagles’ all-time top ten in the stat.

10. Grayson James Throws the Ball

Boston College QB Grayson James prepares to pass to an open teammate. The redshirt senior closed out the game after substituting in during the second quarter.

11. Souleye Diawara Celebrates

Boston College OL Souleye Diawara screams in excitement after K Luca Lombardo scored a 25-yard field goal.

12. Isaiah Farris Tackles Jordan Faison

Boston College DB Isaiah Farris tackles Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison. The redshirt junior tied his season-high four solo tackles in the contest.

13. Baldwin Rallies the Fans

Boston College mascot Baldwin attempts to rally Eagles fans in the fourth quarter.

14. Things Get Chippy

Boston College DB Omar Thornton fights with Notre Dame WR Matt Jeffery. The sophomore recorded a team-high nine tackles and forced a fumble in the second quarter.

