Scenes From Day 3 of Boston College Football's 2026 Fall Camp: Photo Gallery

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles football team took the field outside of Fish Field House on Saturday morning to continue fall camp.

During the practice, the team competed in team drills and special teams work while also wearing shoulder pads for the first time.

Below are the scenes from Day 3 of fall camp.

1. Fast-Paced Practice

Offensive lineman Lawrence Iyalekhue between drills. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Players put in the work, running drills non-stop on Saturday morning. Iyalekhue is entering his first collegiate season. He was one of 23 players in the 2026 class to sign with Boston College and was a three-star prospect.

2. Quarterback Grayson Wilson Participates in Passing Drills

Quarterback Grayson Wilson jogs past the camera. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

QB Grayson Wilson passed to a partner during Saturday's camp. Wilson joined the Eagles earlier in the year after transferring from Arkansas.

3. Quarterback Enzo Arjona Pre-Pass

Quarterback Enzo Arjona gets set to throw to a drill partner. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Quarterback Enzo Arjona and the rest of the QB crowd broke off to work on their throws.

4. Quarterback Jake Coniglio Mid-Throw

Quarterback Jake Coniglio throws towards the camera. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Quarterback Jake Coniglio was also a part of the throwing drills.

5. Agility Drills

Sedric Addison, running back, completes drills on an agility ladder. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Running backs were seen working with agility ladders during break-out position drills.

6. Quarterback Stretches

Quarterback Femi Babalola standing between stretches. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Quarterback Femi Babalola joined the program mid-year. He was a top-25 QB in the nation in the class of 2026.

7. Team Warm-Ups

The wide receivers doing lunges in their white practice jerseys. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Rows of players stretched across the practice field.

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