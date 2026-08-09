Scenes From Day 3 of Boston College Football's 2026 Fall Camp: Photo Gallery
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles football team took the field outside of Fish Field House on Saturday morning to continue fall camp.
During the practice, the team competed in team drills and special teams work while also wearing shoulder pads for the first time.
Below are the scenes from Day 3 of fall camp.
1. Fast-Paced Practice
Players put in the work, running drills non-stop on Saturday morning. Iyalekhue is entering his first collegiate season. He was one of 23 players in the 2026 class to sign with Boston College and was a three-star prospect.
2. Quarterback Grayson Wilson Participates in Passing Drills
QB Grayson Wilson passed to a partner during Saturday's camp. Wilson joined the Eagles earlier in the year after transferring from Arkansas.
3. Quarterback Enzo Arjona Pre-Pass
Quarterback Enzo Arjona and the rest of the QB crowd broke off to work on their throws.
4. Quarterback Jake Coniglio Mid-Throw
Quarterback Jake Coniglio was also a part of the throwing drills.
5. Agility Drills
Running backs were seen working with agility ladders during break-out position drills.
6. Quarterback Stretches
Quarterback Femi Babalola joined the program mid-year. He was a top-25 QB in the nation in the class of 2026.
7. Team Warm-Ups
Rows of players stretched across the practice field.
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Madeline Townsend is a Boston College student covering the Eagles for Boston College Eagles On SI as a photographer and writing intern. A Chicago sports fanatic born and raised in Utah, you can often find her rinkside enjoying Boston College hockey games even without her camera.