Seven Boston College Football Players Earn All-ACC Honors
Seven Boston College Eagles football players have earned All-ACC honors for their performances in the team’s 2024 campaign.
Offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall as well as defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku were named to the First-Team All-ACC. Defensive tackle Cam Horsley was named to the Third-Team All-ACC and wide receiver Lewis Bond and offensive linemen Jack Conley, and Logan Taylor were named to the Honorable-Mention All-ACC team.
Trapilo, Kendall, Conley, and Taylor led an offensive line that paved the way for 46 offensive touchdowns which is the sixth-highest in the ACC and 2,116 rushing yards which ranks the eighth-highest in the conference.
Ezeiruaku, who had the third-most points among all ACC honorees with 188 and the most on the defense, has had a standout season for the Eagles. In the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
Ezeiruaku leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks No. 1 in the nation in sacks and No. 2 in tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (21.0).
Horsley also had a big impact on Boston College’s defensive success. In the 11 games he appeared in, he tallied 42 total tackles (16 solo and 26 assisted), seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and three pass breakups.
Bond, who led the team in receiving yards, tallied 60 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns as well as three rush attempts for four yards.
The ACC will announced individual award winners on Wednesday and Coach of the Year on Thursday.