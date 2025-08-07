Chargers' Rashawn Slater Exits Practice on Cart Just Days After Signing New Contract
Less than two weeks after the Los Angeles Chargers inked Rashawn Slater to a record-setting extension, the star offensive lineman was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent leg injury during Thursday's practice.
ESPN's Chargers reporter Kris Rhim reports the injury occurred during the team portion of practice. The injury was to Slater's left leg, and teammates were seen coming up to hug him after he was placed onto the cart, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
In late July, Slater agreed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the organization which included $92 million in guaranteed money. The deal made him the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman in terms of the annual average value of his contract.
Slater, 26, started 15 games at left tackle last season and made his second Pro Bowl. He's started 51 games across four seasons in Los Angeles, having emerged as a star since being drafted in the first round in 2021.
The team will likely have a more detailed update on Slater's status after practice, though to see the standout tackle go down with a leg injury is a major concern, to say the least.