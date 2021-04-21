Spring Game: Five Players To Watch On Offense

With the spring game right around the corner, here are five players we are looking forward to see perform.

On Saturday, Boston College will have their annual Jay McGillis Spring Game at 11am at Alumni Stadium. Even though fans will not be allowed to watch live, the game can still be caught on the ACC Network. The game itself is as Jeff Hafley put a reward for the players who worked hard this spring. But who are some players we are looking forward to watching the most on offese? For the sake of today's list on offense, we are going to leave Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers off, as we are looking for players maybe we aren't as familiar with.

1. Xavier Coleman - Running Back (Fr.). The Eagles have changed up their rushing offense in the almost two years since Steve Addazio was fired from the program. With the more traditional power back David Bailey now gone, and Pat Garwo returning from injury, we could see a healthy dose of the speedy Coleman to go along with Travis Levy. On Tuesday, running back coach Richie Gunnell praised the freshman, explaining that the back is catching on quick, and works hard. Being able to see his speed in person on Saturday will be something many should be looking forward to witnessing.

2. Joey Luchetti - Tight End (Jr.). After missing all of last year due to injury, the former Lawrence Academy star is back and turning heads at practice. After years of having his position juggled around by the previous administration, Luchetti has a chance to solidify himself this season as a tight end. And reports have said that he has the athleticism to be "that guy". Last season Jurkovec relied heavily on his tight ends, and Luchetti could be the beneficiary this season along with Charlie Gordinier and Spencer Witter.

3. Drew Kendall - Offensive Lineman (Fr.). While all of the talk will be on the five returning offensive lineman, remember they probably won't be playing together during this game as Hafley will split the roster. This will give a chance for younger offensive linemen like Ozzy Trapilo, Kevin Pyne, Finn Dirstine and Kendall to step up. On Tuesday, center Alec Lindstrom spoke highly of the young lineman saying "he is a great kid he loves to work, he works really hard....he reminds me of myself."

4. Ethon Williams - Wide Receiver (Jr.). Last year Williams missed the season due to an undisclosed injury, but has been at practice all spring. An athletic wide receiver, he is probably the least talked about in a very talented wide out room. But don't sleep on the sophomore, who is as athletic as any one else at his position, and could be a real weapon for the BC offense this fall.

5. Daelen Menard - Quarterback (So.). At this point, we all know who QB1 and QB2 will be, as Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel return for another season in Chestnut Hill. But it begs the question, if both quarterbacks leave after this season, which could very well happen, who steps up? There are a lot of young faces in the quarterback room with the likes of Matthew Rueve and Emmett Morehead, both brought in during the past two seasons. The name that could be intriguing is Menard. He has been around the team now for a while, and with Matt Valecce gone, could be a name worth watching for 2022.

You May Also Enjoy:

Details for Saturday's Boston College Football Spring Game

Jeff Smith Signs Deal With New York Jets

Locked on Boston College: Questions Heading Into Spring Game

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro