Stanford Head Coach Troy Taylor Compliments Boston College and Other ACC Schools During Football Kickoff
Change.
That is the word surrounding the upcoming college football season as the sport is seeing changes in multiple aspects of the game.
First, the College Football Playoff committee agreed to expand the four-team playoff to 12 starting this season. The second, multiple schools have moved conferences during the offseason.
For the ACC, that means the addition of three teams; Cal, SMU, and Stanford. The move was made official on July 1.
During the ACC Football Kickoff which is currently going on at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., SMU took the podium on Monday, while Cal and Stanford went on Tuesday.
Mike Gualtieri, a play-by-play broadcaster based out of the New England area, spoke with Stanford head coach Troy Taylor during the media Q-and-A and asked him about his thoughts on joining a conference with multiple prestigious private schools, mentioning Boston College by name.
“Yeah, I do,” said Taylor. “It’s a great academic conference. There’s great schools and great locations. I think it’s a really good fit so I feel fortunate we’re here.”
Taylor also spoke about how he navigates the recruiting process at a national level and where he scopes out talent.
“It’s all over,” said Taylor. “Forsure. Certainly, [there are] areas that have been really good. You can look at a roster and see certain areas that are pretty rich for us, but we’ll go anywhere to find a player or a student-athlete. Once you find a player that’s attractive to Stanford and what we offer, both athletically and academically, experience-wise, what it can offer them when they’re done playing football, they’re drawn to the place in a big way. You have to work really hard to find them and know what you’re looking for.”
The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff continues on Wednesday with Miami, Louisville, Duke, and Boston College. Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien will speak at 12:45 p.m. ET alongside QB Thomas Castellanos, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, and OL Drew Kendall.