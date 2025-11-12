Boston College Basketball Officially Signs Elite 2026 Point Guard
Through four seasons so far, the Earl Grant era in Chestnut Hill has been a bit underwhelming with the former College of Charleston head coach amassing just a 62-74 overall record in his time with Boston College.
Grant's best offseason from a recruiting standpoint came in 2022 with the signing of four prospects, the most notable of which was 4-Star combo guard Donald Hand who averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a junior last season.
Though this year's recruiting class features just a single commitment currently, it comes from a very highly touted guard prospect, similar to the commitment of the aforementioned Hand.
4-Star point guard Trey Beamer committed to the Eagles in October of this year, choosing Boston College over the likes of Mississippi State, Maryland and many more.
Hailing from the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the 6-foot-1, 160 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 9 player at his position in the class and the No. 14 player in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He is originally from Virginia, where he suited up for Carlisle High School before transferring to aforementioned IMG Academy ahead of his senior season.
Across his first two seasons at the varsity level for Carlisle, Beamer averaged 24.2 points per game on nearly 60 percent field goal shooting, including 41 percent from three point range. He also added just under four rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as well.
He is an explosive athlete with the ability to both drive to the basket and shoot from beyond the arc effectively. While he may need to develop his game a bit on the defensive end, Beamer is a high ceiling player that looks to be a game changing threat offensively.
While there is still plenty of room to add more talent to the 2026 recruiting class for Grant and the staff, locking in a player like Beamer is a massive step in the right direction for a program that has struggled on the recruiting trail in recent years.
The early signing period is open until November 19, but as of now, Boston College is not expected to add any more commits this year. The Eagles will be able to sign more talent in April of next year, but as of now, regardless of Beamer's impressive talent level, Grant and the staff are behind on the recruiting trail for the time being.