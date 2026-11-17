Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun, a redshirt sophomore who transferred to BC from Notre Dame last offseason, will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from a concussion and neck injury which he sustained in the Eagles’ loss to the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

The play he got injured on occurred in the late stages of the first quarter after a collision with Notre Dame tight end Jack Larsen. Kahoun was unable to get up initially but eventually walked off on his own power alongside trainers with a bloody mouth.

Earlier this season, in BC’s defeat of Rutgers in the Red Bandanna Game, Kahoun was stretchered off the field and hospitalized for a separate neck injury, which forced him out of the Eagles’ matchups against Maine, Virginia Tech, and SMU. He made his return against Pitt on Oct. 24.

“So Bodie Kahoun, like we talked about after the game, suffered a concussion and a neck injury, and that required additional observation in South Bend,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien told the media after Tuesday’s practice. “He has movement in all his extremities. He has since returned to Boston.”

“Our medical team was awesome in conjunction with the South Bend medical team, and now he’s back at [Mass General Hospital]. He’ll miss the remainder of the season as he focuses on his recovery.”

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O’Brien then thanked Kahoun, Kahoun’s family, the Boston College athletics’ medical staff, assistant director of football operations Andrew Schatz, who stayed back in South Bend, Ind., with Kahoun until he was fine to return, and the medical professionals at Notre Dame for their assistance in looking after Kahoun.

“He got hurt in the Rutgers game, and then hurt in this game, but Bodie never changed,” O’Brien said. “Like, he’s just one of those guys that I’m just really desperately trying to find in recruiting. He’s got great energy. He’s everything that you’re looking for in a BC football player, and he’ll be back with us at some point. But I just wanted to give an update on that.”

Kahoun finished the season with 20 tackles in seven game appearances, including starts against Cincinnati, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida State, and Notre Dame.

He tallied a career-high nine tackles in the Eagles’ Week 11 loss to the Seminoles.

With Kahoun out, redshirt sophomore Kemori Dixon and freshman Steve Klein should see an increase in playing time during BC’s final two games of the regular season, against Syracuse on Saturday and Miami next Saturday.

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