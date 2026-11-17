On Saturday, the No. 12 and No. 14 teams in the ACC will meet in the second-to-last week of 2026 as both sides pursue bowl eligibility.

However, despite their average or below-average seasons, depending on how you look at it, Boston College (4-6, 2-4 ACC) and Syracuse (5-5, 3-5 ACC) have plenty more at stake than a potential bowl berth.

Above all, this weekend's matchup sets the tone for regional dominance between the two in-conference rivals.

With New England lacking power-conference collegiate football teams, BC and 'Cuse stand alone as the two regional hegemons vying for Northeast power. Fighting over recruits and the claim to be New England’s No. 1, the winner of Saturday’s matchup not only gets bragging rights for the year, but a huge recruiting advantage on top of it.

"We definitely, and I think Fran [Brown] would say the same thing, we go up against each other in recruiting quite a bit," BC head coach Bill O'Brien said on Tuesday. "They've got a great school. We believe in our school. Two totally different schools, and so I think we try to find the right fit for our schools."

The Eagles have won their last three matchups against the Orange, with Syracuse last claiming victory in 2022 at Alumni Stadium 32-23.

Led by Brown, Syracuse finds itself in a similar situation with BC with one of the lowest-funded college football teams in the Power Four.

According to The Athletic, the programs spends an estimated $20 million on its football program. Although that's somewhere around $7-12 million more than what The Athletic estimates BC to spend on its roster, which O'Brien disputed after the report came out, both programs rank well within the bottom quarter of spending among teams in FBS.

Does your college football roster cost $8M or $50M? Here's our report on 68 teams https://t.co/geTGf0b6Q1 — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) September 16, 2026

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Recently, the two schools have had a competitive approach to recruiting, specifically within New England, often flipping each other’s commits.

This off-the-field competition shines through on Boston College’s roster this year, as two of BC’s best performers were once Syracuse commits, or verbal commits, before flipping to the Eagles.

Sophomore running back Bo MacCormack III was verbally committed to the Orange in November of 2024 before flipping his commitment to BC, where he is now the solidified RB1 after Evan Dickens' season-ending injury.

On the defensive side, safety Marcus Upton, BC’s third-leading tackler who has collected seven pass deflections this season, had previously committed to Syracuse in the summer of 2024 before decommitting and flipping a month later to O'Brien's squad.

This summer, the Eagles were able to flip running back Xavier Bala in the class of 2027 from St. Anthony’s (South Huntington, N.Y.). The ESPN 4-star recruit and No. 2 running back in the state committed to the Orange on June 10 before dropping that label on Sept. 17 and verbally pledging his talents to Boston College that same day.

A win on Saturday for the Eagles would further enhance their recruiting reach and presence into deeper pockets of New England and beyond, such as New York and New Jersey, that have been traditionally dominated by Syracuse.

However, a loss will have a similar impact in favor of Brown, who is well regarded for his recruiting genius — last year, Brown was able to acquire consensus five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell III out of Opa Locka, Fla., who instantly became the highest-rated recruit in Syracuse football history.

The Orange have also flipped commitments from Boston College this year, as Brown was able to land three-star edge Braylon Otis, who was committed to the Eagles up until mid-June.

Although reaching bowl games are certainly a possibility for both sides, the futures of the programs, respectively, largely lie at stake with this matchup.

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