Tate Haynes Enters The Transfer Portal

Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes has entered the transfer portal according to a tweet by 247sports.com

Haynes, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Mike Haynes came to Boston College as a quarterback in 2017. In '18 he moved over to defensive back where he appeared in four games, mostly in mop up duty in blow out games against UMass and Holy Cross. He saw more playing time in '19 starting five games and played in 13. He made 34 tackles, including 28 solo, with one interception, three PBUs and one sack.

With new head coach Jeff Hafley, Haynes saw his role shrink in 2020, appearing in seven games with two tackles. But his playing time at defensive back was overshadowed by the likes of Brandon Sebastian, Josh DeBerry, Jason Maitre and Elijah Jones. With the addition of true freshmen like CJ Burton and Shawn Asbury II, it looked like Haynes' would find even less playing time in 2020.

Haynes joins a growing list of players, mostly recruited by former head coach Steve Addazio that have entered the transfer portal. That list includes Kyiev Bennermon (NC A&T), Justin Bellido (Notre Dame College), Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado State), Matt Valecce (Colorado State), David Bailey (Colorado State), Nate Emer, Paul Theobald, Korey Smith, Bryce Morais, Luc Bequette, Bryce Sebastian, Jaleel Berry and Sam Johnson (no school announced yet).

