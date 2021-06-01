Boston College Football Recruiting Hot Board: Defense (June Edition)

A look at where Boston College currently stands with their top targets on defense

While BC has been quick to add recruits on the offensive side of the ball, defense has been more of a slow play. However there are plenty of names out there, and many of them are big time names, that are visiting the program in June..

Prospects will be broken into four different categories (categories will be explained below), and we'll talk about what direction the Eagles are trending with each prospect in those categories.

Committed Recruits:

Defensive Back: Sione Hala (S/LB), Jamal Hood (DB)

Defensive Line: K'wan Williams (DT)

Hot

Cam Johnson: Defensive Back. Four star cornerback from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore has been a BC lean for a while. Has the Eagles in his Top Seven but has yet to announce a visit to any school. Trending: Up

Gilbert Tongrongou: Defensive Line. Has a visit scheduled to Boston College on June 18th. Has been very active on social media liking lots of Boston College tweets, especially about the women's lacrosse national championship . Trending: Up

Jimmy Scott: Defensive Line. A Tennessee decommit, Scott is visiting Boston College as well in June. Has four visits already scheduled including West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Colorado. Boston College has been in on him early, and has stayed on him through recruiting. Feel good about BC's chances once they get him on campus. Trending: Up

Donovan Spellman: Defensive Line. The North Carolina native is visiting Boston College in a few weeks, has super impressive film and believe the staff are very high on him. Trending: Up

VJ Payne: Safety/Linebacker. Still waiting on his visit list, which at this point is still blank. Has unofficially visited Boston College. He is going to be an interesting one to watch because he plays the same position as Sione Hala, who recently committed. There is no reason BC wouldn't take two at this position, but worth noting. Trending: Slightly Down

Growing Confidence

Lance Holtzclaw: Defensive Line. A three star defensive end out of Arizona, Holtzclaw recently announced his Top Seven schools, and the Eagles made the list. He has already scheduled visits with Missouri and Washington, but has yet to officially announce a visit to Chestnut Hill. Has been very high on BC, but visits can change everything. Trending: Slightly Higher

Harrison Taggert: Linebacker. Last I had spoken with Taggert he said he was trying to match schedules with Boston College to set up a visit, but haven't heard an update since. Has one official visit set for Arizona, and recently received an offer from Oregon. Trending: Slightly Down

A'Khoury Lyde: Defensive Back. A name that popped up recently as he scheduled a visit to Boston College in June. Also has a visit planned for Wisconsin the week before. Trending: Same

Noble Thomas: Defensive Back. Recruitment has exploded for this Florida defensive back who has officials set to Oregon State and Boston College. BC was wise to get in early on him as he recently received an offer from Coastal Carolina. Also noticed that home town FSU is lurking as well. Worth keeping an eye on that. Trending: Slightly Up.

Wilfredo Aybar: Defensive Line. Officially announced a visit to Boston College in early June, Boston College could be in good shape with the four star defensive end. Right now it looks like it's Ohio State's recruit to beat, but they may not even take him. Trending: Up

Work To Do

Ryland Gandy: Defensive Back: Teammates with Payne and Clinkscales in Buford. Has an official set for Pittsburgh, haven't heard much of his name with BC lately. Trending: Down

Edwin Kolenge: Linebacker. The Clearwater Academy in Florida student has a visit to Boston College set up in June. Also has an offer to Indiana, which I've heard is pushing hard for him, but also a really good relationship with DC Tem Lukabu. Trending: The Same

Micah Wing: Defensive End. Has two visits already set up, to Virginia Tech and Penn State. Seems to be a PSU lean at this point. Getting the sense that Boston College is looking at other guys harder than him. Trending: Down.

Selah Brown: Defensive Line. The Louisville native has BC in his Top 10, but buzz is that teams closer to home have the edge. He has yet to set up an official to BC, but only has one official announced, to Northwestern. Trending: Down

Next In Line

Marcus Johnson, a defensive end out of New Jersey, recently listed BC in his Top 4, there are other recruits ahead of him at that position, and not a take at this time.

Jadairion Smith: Defensive End.

Owen Pewee: Linebacker.

Mani Powell: Linebacker

Audavion Collins: Defensive Back

Mansoor Delane: Defensive Back

Collin Wright, Defensive Back

Nicholas Alvarado, Defensive Back





KEY

Hot - Prospects that Boston College is trending in a strong direction with, and prospects the Irish appear to be in best position with.

Growing Confidence - There is still work to be done, but Boston College is certainly moving in the right direction.

Work To Do - Prospects that are either a long way away from making a decision or prospects that Boston College is behind other programs.

Next In Line - Prospects that Boston College is recruiting, but these prospects are not necessarily top of the line players at this point.