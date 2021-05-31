Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: WR Zay Flowers

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a trio of players. Today we look at Zay Flowers, who could be one of the top wide receiver's in the entire country.

Flowers, a junior is back in Chestnut Hill after exploding in 2020. Last year was the first season he explained that he felt like an actual running back, and not just a gimmick weapon who "runs jet sweeps." He showcased electric speed that is rarely, if ever seen on a BC football team, he finished the year with 56 receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns. He is a complete package, who is vastly improved off the line of scrimmage, and almost impossible to tackle in the open field. On top of all that, he has excellent hands, which we saw on full display in the 2021 spring game, where he had two touchdown catches. The combination of Frank Cignetti Jr's offensive scheme, and having a quarterback like Phil Jurkovec to throw him the ball, has turned Flowers into a much watch Eagle this upcoming season.

Name: Zay Flowers

Year: Junior

HS: University School, Fort Lauderdale (FL)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 178lb

Stellar

The sky is the limit for Flowers in 2021. If we are talking ceiling, why not mention a few different options that could be in play: the Biletnikoff Award and All American. The award for best wide receiver in the country, is something he has self described as a personal goal he has.With a full season that includes some defenses that are going to struggle against him, is it fair to say that Flowers grabs around 85-90 catches, and breaks all sorts of BC records? It could certainly be something to consider. After a huge season, Flowers most likely heads to the NFL where many believe he could go as high as the second round of the draft.

Standard

Defenses try to take Flowers out of the game by double teaming him, and bracketing him with safety help all year. This could negatively impact his numbers, but will leave favorable matchups all over the field for BC's many talented receivers. Even with extra coverage, Flowers still has a big year, improving in almost every conceivable metric, just not to the level of being the best wide receiver in the country.

Subpar

With the double coverage focus, Flowers doesn't struggle per say, but Jurkovec decides to just get the ball to other wide receivers who have better matchups. Flowers is still electric, but puts up numbers similar to 2020.

