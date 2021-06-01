Boston College Football Recruiting Hot Board: Offense (June Edition)

Another look at where Boston College stands with their recruiting class.

Boston College has put together a solid '22 class on the offensive side of the ball with nine recruits already committing out of a total of thirteen commitments. But there are certainly targets left, and this bi-weekly post will give you a better idea of where Jeff Hafley's staff stands with each recruit. Here is where the recruiting stands at the beginning of June.

Prospects will be broken into four different categories (categories will be explained below), and we'll talk about what direction the Eagles are trending with each prospect in those categories.

Just as a note as well. Talked to a staff member at Boston College this weekend, they will not be holding any camps this summer.

Already Committed:

Quarterback: Peter Delaportas

Running Back: CJ Clinkscales

Wide Receivers: Ismael Zamor, Joseph Griffin II

Tight Ends: Jeremiah Franklin, Matt Ragan

Offensive Linemen: Noah Clifford, Jack Funke, Stephen Gales

Hot

Alex Broome - Running Back. Has a visit with the Eagles coming up on June 18th. Given his offer list, and the fact that the Boston College staff has him coming on campus, I like their odds here. Trending: Up

Jordan Anthony- Wide Receiver. Did an unofficial visit to Boston College when he competed in an Adidas track and field event. Reported that he was impressed by the school and facilities. Has offers from schools wanting him for football and track and field. Trending: Up

Growing Confidence

Braden Pagen- Wide Receiver. Still has yet to announce any of his visits, which will be an indicator of where he could end up. His current offers are Colorado, Colorado State, Yale and Columbia. Trending: The Same

Work To Do

Peter Kikwata- Wide Receiver. Had Boston College in one of his top lists, but it seems to have stalled out from there. Boston College could still break through with him, as he only has two visits scheduled (West Virginia, and South Carolina) Trending: Down

Isaiah Montgomery: Offensive Lineman. BC got in late in the game, as Montgomery already has over a dozen big time offers. Has a Top 5 list of Pitt, UVA, NC State, Maryland and Indiana, but this was created before his offer from Boston College. Only has one visit planned as of now, and that is to Pitt. Trending: Still Low.

Alex Birchmeier: Offensive Lineman. As mentioned in our last big board, almost every P5 school has offered, and many have been on him for a while. Has yet to announce a visit, but would be very surprised if BC was one of his choices. Trending: Very Low

Next In Line:

Jack Nickel- Tight End. Eagles seem content with their two tight ends, but if one were to decommit, Nickel may be next on the hit list.

Johnny Garrett: Don't expect BC to be a heavy player with the BC High player unless a decommit occurs.

Xavier Brown- Running Back. A very intriguing speed back, Brown's recruiting also has slowed down of late, expect him to be a back up plan to Broome.

KEY

Hot - Prospects that Boston College is trending in a strong direction with, and prospects the Irish appear to be in best position with.

Growing Confidence - There is still work to be done, but Boston College is certainly moving in the right direction.

Work To Do - Prospects that are either a long way away from making a decision or prospects that Boston College is behind other programs.

Next In Line - Prospects that Boston College is recruiting, but these prospects are not necessarily top of the line players at this point.