Thomas Castellanos Makes His Transfer Social Media Official
Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos took to Twitter to make his reported transferring official on Thursday night.
The junior quarterback left a heartfelt message to Boston College fans and shared his optimism for his next steps.
"First I want to say thank you to the fans and entire [Boston College] community for the past two years I've been blessed enough to play here," Castellanos shared. "I genuinely appreciate all the support you've given me and I will cherish the memories and relationships I've made."
It was reported earlier in the week that Castellanos planned to enter the transfer portal following his benching against Syracuse in Boston College's win over the Orange last weekend. Grayson James, a transfer quarterback from FIU, will remain the starter for Boston College going forward this season.
During his time as an Eagle, Castellanos played for two coaching staffs while amassing over 3,600 yards passing and more than 1,300 yards rushing for 33 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns. Castellanos also threw 19 interceptions as an Eagle.
Going forward, Boston College will look to lean on James and its loaded backfield consisting of Kye Robichaux and several other key contributors to win games. Boston College is currently averaging more than 175 yards on the ground per contest, and will look to increase that number in the near future.
The Eagles sit just outside the picture of Bowl eligibility at 5-4 (2-3) and will travel to ACC-leading SMU this weekend. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. SMU enters the matchup at 8-1 (5-0) and holds the 14th spot in the current CFP rankings.