One Move Every AFC West Team Should Make This Offseason

After years of consistency, the AFC West saw major change in 2025.

The Chiefs, who had ruled for nine consecutive seasons as division champs, swiftly fell to third place with a 6–11 record. Taking their place were the Broncos, who not only went 14–3 but swept Kansas City on their way to the No. 1 seed and an appearance in the AFC championship game.

In Los Angeles, the Chargers earned the conference’s final playoff spot with 11 victories as Justin Herbert threw 26 touchdowns on his way to his third postseason berth. Conversely, the Raiders remodeled themselves in the offseason with the acquisition of Geno Smith and the hiring of Pete Carroll, only for Carroll to be one-and-done following a disastrous 3–14 campaign in which Smith led the NFL with 17 interceptions.

But we start our look at the AFC West in Denver, where to stay at the top, the Broncos have to make some offensive investments.

Denver Broncos: Give Bo Nix another weapon in the passing game

Courtland Sutton did his job. As the Broncos’ top receiver, Sutton amassed 1,017 yards, making him one of just 20 wideouts to surpass the 1,000-yard threshold in 2025.

Unfortunately for Denver, Sutton was the only threat when Nix dropped back to pass. While second-year man Troy Franklin did have 709 yards and six touchdowns, those numbers also came on a robust 104 targets. Of every receiver in the league with at least 100 targets, only Jerry Jeudy posted fewer yards.

This offseason, the Broncos need to use some of their projected cap space to land a complement to Sutton. Denver doesn’t need a top-end receiver, but someone who can reliably turn targets into yards, such as Romeo Doubs or Wan’Dale Robinson. The Broncos could also target an upgrade at tight end, perhaps Kyle Pitts or a cheaper option in David Njoku, to replace Evan Engram.

Kansas City Chiefs: Add a dynamic running back

The Chiefs had three explosive runs in 2025. One came from Patrick Mahomes. One came from Xavier Worthy. And one came from a running back.

Few teams in recent years have had less juice from their running backs than last year’s Chiefs, who watched Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt total 1,073 yards on a paltry 3.8 yards per carry. With Pacheco’s lack of vision and Hunt’s dearth of speed, Kansas City’s ground game was dead on arrival.

This offseason, general manager Brett Veach’s top priority should be finding a dynamic threat to place behind Mahomes. Mahomes has never enjoyed the help of a 1,000-yard rusher, but the Chiefs could find one in free agency with Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr.,

Javonte Williams or Kenneth Walker III. They could also use their No. 9 pick on Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love if he’s available.

Regardless of who it is, Kansas City must find a substantial upgrade over what it showcased last season.

Las Vegas Raiders: Trade Maxx Crosby

Crosby is only 28 years old. He’s signed through the 2029 season and only has one cap hit of more than $30 million. He’s also one of the league’s top edge rushers, notching 52.5 sacks, 137 quarterback hits, 103 tackles for loss, five Pro Bowl appearances and two second-team All-Pro honors over the past five seasons.

Which is why the Raiders, coming off a three-win season and facing a long rebuild ahead, should trade him to a contender this winter.

Las Vegas is eons away from contending. The Raiders are in a division with the reigning No. 1 seed in the AFC (Denver) and a Kansas City team likely to bounce back behind Mahomes and Andy Reid. The roster is barren outside of Crosby and tight end Brock Bowers. General manager John Spytek would be wise to deal Crosby for as much as he can get, which would certainly include a first-round pick plus additional draft capital.

The Raiders could receive a significant trade package for Maxx Crosby. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers: Fix the offensive line’s interior

The Chargers, when healthy, have arguably the best tackle duo in the NFL with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. However, even when at full strength, the interior of the line falls far short of that mark.

With Slater missing all of 2025 due to a torn patellar tendon and Alt limited to six games due to ankle injuries, Herbert was sacked 54 times. Only Geno Smith and Cam Ward were brought down more often. However, while the tackles were a mess, so were the guards and center.



Zion Johnson continued to struggle after being Los Angeles’s 2023 first-round choice, ranking 55th of 80 guards on Pro Football Focus with a 56.5 grade . Free-agent addition Mekhi Becton ranked 78th. Center Bradley Bozeman was somehow even worse, checking in 37th of 37 qualifying centers.



If the Chargers are going to take the next step and finally win a playoff game for the first time in Herbert’s career, it starts with getting the front solidified. And, with new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s emphasis on running the ball, the replacements for Johnson and Bozeman must be athletic and able to get into space.

