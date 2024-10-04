Three Cavaliers to Watch in Boston College vs. Virginia
The Boston College Eagles football team (4-1, 1-0 ACC) kicks off its ACC slate on Saturday afternoon with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC).
Both teams have gotten off to a good start to the season and are looking to continue to build on that as conference play kicks into full gear.
Below are three Cavaliers to watch in the upcoming game.
QB Anthony Colandrea
Similar to Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos, Colandrea is a dual-threat quarterback that can be a challenge in both the passing and ground game. So far this season, the sophomore has gone 84-of-123 (68.3%) for 1,032 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions as well as 41 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. His best game of the year came against Wake Forest, the only ACC opponent Virginia has played so far this year with 357 yards, a 76.7-completion percentage, and three touchdowns. His performance on Saturday will be the biggest factor in who wins the contest.
S Jonas Sanker
Sanker has been a huge part of the Cavalier defensive success. Throughout four games this year, the senior has tallied 32 total tackles (18 solo and 14 assisted), two passes defended, and one sack. Currently, he leads the team in solo tackles, has the second-most total tackles and the third-most assisted. Sanker isn’t a stranger to the Eagles. In 2023, he recorded 12 tackles (ten solo and two assisted), one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Boston College’s 27-24 win over the Cavaliers. His total tackles in the contest was tied for his career high which he has only hit twice (2023 vs. JMU). With not only being a veteran in college football, but also being experienced in playing Boston College, Sanker is expected to have a big game on Saturday.
WR Malachi Fields
Fields has gotten off to an impressive start to the season. So far this year, the senior has tallied 24 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Currently, he ranks fifth in the ACC in yards and receptions as well as ranks second in receptions per game and average yards per game. Like Colandrea, he had his best performance of the season in the team’s 31-30 win over Wake Forest with 11 receptions for 148 yards. He also scored his only two touchdowns in Virginia’s last outing, a 43-24 win over Coastal Carolina where he averaged 16.3 yards per catch. Virginia’s offensive success in Week 6 will be very dependent on Fields’ performance.
The Eagles and Cavaliers square off on Saturday at noon ET on ACC Network.