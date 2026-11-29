Boston College struggled to look like they belonged on the same field against a bigger, faster, and stronger Miami squad that has their eyes set on bigger games ahead. The Hurricanes easily downed Boston College by a score of 45-11, the second blowout defeat in three weeks for the Eagles.

Despite the rout, Boston College got positive news postgame as one of the offense’s top underclassmen announced his return for a third season with the Eagles.

The loss ends the Eagles' regular season at 5-7, one game shy of bowl eligibility and will more than likely fail to appear in a bowl game for the second consecutive season.

Below are three takeaways from the loss.

Talent Disparity Continues to Grow

Going into the matchup, it was evident Boston College was going to struggle to keep up with the seventh ranked team in the country, but the news at kickoff that former Heisman hopeful Malachi Toney would not dress for the game gave the Eagles momentary hope that the gap would not be insurmountable.

That theory took less than one half of football to disprove as Miami scored at will on Boston College in the second quarter, running the lead up to 28-3 after thirty minutes and keeping the Eagles out of the end zone until late in the third quarter.

The explosiveness and depth of Miami’s receiver group gave Boston College issues all afternoon with six players registering catches of ten yards or longer and three finishing with over 100 yards on the day.

The Eagles could not match-up in the trenches either, with the offensive line struggling to open running lanes as Boston College averaged just 2.2 yards per carry. The Hurricanes front four lived in the backfield, with former consensus five star recruit Marquise Lightfoot leading the way with two-and-a-half sacks on the afternoon. As a team, the Hurricanes sacked Mason McKenzie five times and recorded a combined 11 tackles for a loss.

Boston College has rarely had a team that could out talent conference opponents, especially against top-tier opposition, but in the past were often close enough in that regard to be able to compete and have the opportunity to pull off the occasional marquee upset. In the past two years, that gap has widened considerably as NIL spending has become increasingly important, with the Eagles winning just two games a year ago and losing their two games against national championship contenders, Notre Dame and Miami, by a combined score of 96 to 18 and not looking competitive in either.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

MacCormack set to Return in 2027 After Another Productive Performance

It's not all doom and gloom for Boston College fans as standout sophomore running back Bo MacCormack announced he’ll return to the Eagles next season.

In the postgame press conference, the running back stated, “I’ll be back here next year. I’m excited to keep working to grow this program."

MacCormack: "Yeah, I'll be back here next year. I'm excited to keep working to grow this program and everything. I think our coaches and our players that we're going to have, I think we're going to continue to really grow, and I just can't wait to keep growing this program and… https://t.co/mOqBKlPoKC — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) November 28, 2026

MacCormack followed up a career day last weekend against Syracuse with a productive afternoon against the stout Miami defense that conceded less yards on the ground than any other team in the country. The former BB&N record holder picked up 69 yards on 22 carries, punching in the Eagles’ only touchdown of the day, while also hauling in three catches.

The second year stepped into an expanded role after Evan Dickens was lost for the season after a knee injury against Pitt. Despite missing two games and only being the lead back for half the season, MacCormack led the Eagles with 707 yards and 8 rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and north of 70 yards per game. In the pass game, he ranked second with 21 catches, providing Mason McKenzie with a valuable check down option.

Back to Back Years Without a Bowl Game

With Boston College’s regular season coming to a close at 5-7, the Eagles will fail to reach bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season. It's the first time failing to get to six wins in back to back years in a decade and a half, dating all the way back to 2011 and 2012 when the Frank Spaziani era came to a close after 4-8 and 2-10 seasons.

Bill O’Brien and his staff will be able to focus all of their attention on player retention and recruiting in the build up to the transfer portal opening in January but will miss out on the opportunity to hold 15 bowl practices that would have been a valuable opportunity for the younger portion of the roster to continue to develop.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.