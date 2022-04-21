Latest Todd McShay & Mel Kiper Mock Draft Reveals Projection For Zion Johnson

Could Zion Johnson be heading to Nashville to play with his linemates father?

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and various analysts and draft experts continue to work on their final mock drafts. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay are considered two of the most well known draft experts. This week they worked together to create their latest mock draft, going three rounds, trading off picks.

Johnson has been projected to various teams throughout the draft process

The pair have Boston College guard Zion Johnson going with the 26th pick to the Tennessee Titans. This would unite Johnson with his college roommate's father, head coach Mike Vrabel. The experts claim that Johnson would be a "road grader" who could help pave the way for power running back Derrick Henry.

Earlier in the day, Vrabel talked about Johnson to the media.

Earlier this spring, writer Mitch Wolfe talked about Johnson's fit with the Titans.

Like the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Titans have several reasons to be interested in Zion Johnson. They have a connection to Boston College, they have a need at the position, and he is an ideal fit for their offense. Obviously, Zion played beside Mike Vrabel’s son Tyler for multiple seasons at BC. Tennessee let go of Rodger Saffold this offseason, leaving a major hole at left guard, Johnson’s natural position. Finally, he would be an ideal fit in the Titans’ run-heavy and play action-centric offense.

