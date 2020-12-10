Defensive Lineman Mike Ciaffoni Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College defensive lineman Mike Ciaffoni has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

Ciaffoni, a redshirt freshman from Sudbury (MA) was a three star recruit coming out of high school, with offers from Boston College and UMass. He was considered the #6 recruit in the state in 2019. As a true freshman he played in two games, recording three tackles and a sack. He did not appear in any games in 2020. At 280 pounds he could play either a big defensive end or smaller defensive tackle.

Where does he go from here? He could always end up at UMass, a school that showed interest in him when he was first recruited. This would also allow him to stay local, which may be important to him. Another school, and one that we will connect with almost every Boston College transfer, is Colorado State. Steve Addazio was his coach, and if he is looking for playing time, he might want to play for a coach and system that recruited him in the first place.

The transfer portal should be the wild, wild west this offseason, with players coming and going. There is a strong possibility that players won't have to sit a year, so any player that feels inclined might change schools. Already this year DT Kyiev Bennermon and WR Justin Bellido have entered the portal. But don't be surprised if others decide to leave Boston College, a new coach and new system, some players might want to find a program that better fits their profile. This isn't all negative though, as the Eagles could also add depth and talent in other areas as well.

