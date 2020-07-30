BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive Lineman Mike Ciaffoni

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive end Mike Ciaffoni.

Mike Ciaffoni, comes to the Eagles from Sudbury, Massachusetts choosing the Eagles over an offer from UMass. This last season, Ciaffoni saw playing time as a freshman, logging in snaps in the first two games against VT and Richmond, and in the Birmingham Bowl against Cincinnati. Against the Bearcats he recorded his first collegiate sack. 

Now comes 2020, and a new staff is in town. It is assumed that TJ Rayam and Buffalo transfer Chibueze Onwuka will be two starting tackles, with Jaleel Berry, Kyiev Bennermon and Ryan Betro also seeing snaps. But Ciaffoni is a name to watch as well. What could 2020 hold in store for the redshirt freshman in Jeff Hafley's defense?

Stellar

Gets valuable snaps throughout the season, gets in games either in sub packages, because a starter is banged up or needs a breather. Continues to build confidence and strength, and prepares for 2021 when both Rayam and Onwuka will no longer be on the roster.

Standard

Gets in blow out games, and plays snaps there. Continues to get valuable reps during practices and summer camps. 

Subpar

Doesn't see the field, other players end up in better position to take the starting roles next season. 

What kind of season are you expecting of Mike Ciaffoni? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

