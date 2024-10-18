Turnover Central: Boston College Can't Handle the Hokies
Despite a thunderous third quarter effort, Boston College fell to Virginia Tech on Thursday night in a game that wasn't even as close as the 42-21 score showed.
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos fumbled three times and lost two of them in addition to another BC fumble and a pair of turnovers on downs to hand Virginia Tech far too many posessions to stay in the game. Boston College came out of the half swinging and put up 21 points in the third, but ultimately fell far too short of making this one a competitive matchup.
Potentially more damaging for the Eagles was the 28 points they surrendered before finding their way onto the scoreboard in the third quarter. For the second straight week, Boston College decided to show up for only one half of football, and that's not going to get it done in the ACC.
That slow start could be directly attributed to Boston College's first three possessions - back to back fumbles and a punt. By that point, VT was already up three scores, and the bow on the game was already being strung.
Head coach Bill O'Brien spoke about the turnover problems after play had concluded.
"We can't turn it over anymore," said O'Brien of his halftime message to the team. "It gives the game away...I've got to get the team to understand what it takes to win. They don't understand it, so I have to coach them better. The coaching staff has to do a better job."
So What's Next for Boston College?
To put it plainly, nothing easy. Earlier this week, the point was raised that if Boston College wanted to control its own destiny, it needed this win. The road ahead can be described in one word - brutal.
With the next three games coming against Louisville, Syracuse and SMU, there's a realistic possibility that Boston College hits a five game skid at the most pivotal point of the season. At that point, Boston College would be 4-6 headed into its matchups with North Carolina and Pitt - certainly a suboptimal place to be.
The key going forward is going to be consistency. At no point in the last two contests have BC played a similar brand of football quarter to quarter, and by this point in the year, that can't be part of a winning formula. The outlook is rough, but there is a window fow bowl eligibility despite it all. If BC can scramble a win out of its next three contests, the postseason should still be in play, even if it's a backmarker bowl game.