How to Watch: TV, Radio Details for Boston College Football's Red Bandanna Matchup vs Rutgers

On Friday, under the lights at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Boston College football will host Rutgers for the program’s annual Red Bandanna game, played in honor of Welles Crowther.

A 1999 graduate of BC and former lacrosse player, Crowther sacrificed himself during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City to save at least 18 other individuals, using a red-bandana handkerchief to cover his face from the smoke and debris — which is how he became known as the “man in the red bandana.”

An equities trader and a volunteer firefighter, Crowther was just 24 years old when he lost his life in the South Tower, but his memory carries on through the university’s tradition.

The Eagles wear red-bandana-themed uniforms for the matchup, and this year’s contest will be even more special because of the opponent.

We play For Welles this week



🆚 Rutgers

🏟️ Alumni Stadium

🗓️ Friday, September 11th

🕢 7:30 pm ET

📺 ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/GwGudsyNsr — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 7, 2026

Rutgers similarly has specialized uniforms for the game this year to honor its 37 alumni whose lives were taken during the attacks, with pants that have the words “never forget” etched down the side of them, including helmets that all have the number 37.

As we take the field on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we honor all of those whose lives were lost on that tragic day, including our 37 @RutgersU alumni.



We remember. We honor. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/XtzQ7fjdh6 — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) September 7, 2026

“These types of games are just awesome for college football,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said after Tuesday’s practice. “Regional rivalries, and then obviously on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 brings a lot of emotion into the game. And college football is an emotional game.”

The Eagles are looking to bounce back from a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati in their 2026 season opener.

Below are all the television and radio details for the upcoming matchup, including the series history between the two programs:

How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Rutgers in 2026 Red Bandanna Game

Who: Boston College Eagles and Rutgers Scarlet Knights

When: Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Betting Line: The Eagles enter the matchup as 3.5-point home favorites.

Last Outing, Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights fell to UMass at home, 37-21, last Thursday despite entering the matchup as 29.5-point favorites to start the year 0-1.

Last Outing, Boston College: On Saturday, the Eagles suffered a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati to start the year 0-1.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 3, 2022, in the Eagles’ 2022 season opener. The Scarlet Knights handed BC a 22-21 defeat.

All-time Series: BC holds a 20-7-1 all-time record against Rutgers, with the series dating back to 1919.

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