Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles came up short in their Super Bowl defense in 2025, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the opening round of the playoffs. They'll look to get back to being Super Bowl contenders in their first year without A.J. Brown in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders were on the cusp of being the kings of the NFC two years ago, but then a disastrous 2025 campaign left them back where they started.

The two teams will face off in an NFC East rivalry matchup on Sunday of Week 1. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +5.5 (-115)

Eagles -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Commanders +194

Eagles -235

Total

OVER 44.5 (-112)

UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Commanders vs. Eagles How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Commanders record: 0-0

Eagles record: 0-0

Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The Commanders are 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Eagles

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Commanders went 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games of the 2025 season

The UNDER went 8-2 in the Eagles' last 10 games of the 2025 season

Commanders vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch

Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels out of LSU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He went on to have a historic rookie season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and finishing seventh in MVP voting en route to leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. Many people believed he'd build off that season in 2025, but things dropped off in a disastrous season. He suffered an injury, appearing in just seven games, and he looked like a shell of his rookie self in those seven starts. Commanders fans are hoping he returns to his 2024 form now that he's healthy and ready to start his third NFL season.

Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Commanders:

While I still believe the Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC East this season, there are still some things they have to prove to me before I'm ready to lay points on them. First of all, can they find a way to replace A.J. Brown's production at wide receiver with him now in New England? Also, I can't mention the Bears' record in one-score games without mentioning that the Eagles had an even better record in one-score games at 8-4.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders have filled some holes on their roster and are much healthier than they were a year ago. They need Jayden Daniels to get back to his 2024 form, but entering this season healthy should go a long way toward doing that.

I'm going to take the points with Washington.

Pick: Commanders +5.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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