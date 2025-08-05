Two Boston College Running Backs Named to 2025 Doak Walker Award Watch List
Two Boston College running backs have been named to the 2025 Doak Walker Award Watch List.
Alex Broome and Jordan McDonald both earned a spot on the list which was announced on Tuesday morning.
Broome is returning to the roster from injury after he tore his ACL late in the 2023 season. Prior to his injury, he appeared in 11 games in 2023 and tallied 60 rush attempts for 288 yards and one touchdown as well as eight receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.
McDonald played his first season for Boston College in 2024 after transferring from UCF. Last year, he played in 10 games and recorded 53 rush attempts for 361 yards and three touchdowns as well as five receptions for 29 yards.
The award is named after former SMU running back Doak Walker, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1948 and was a three-time All-American. It is given annually to the top running back in college football.
Since its inception in 1990, Boston College has had one award winner, Andre Williams in 2013. Last year, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty earned the honor.
The Doak Walker Award will release its 10 semifinalists and three finalists later in the year and will announce the winner of the award on Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards show.
Boston College opens its 2025 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Fordham at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.