Upon Further Review: Michigan State 42, Boston College 40
Boston College football suffered its first loss of the season 42-40 to Michigan State in double overtime on Saturday night.
The Eagles’ offense had another good outing, however the defense struggled primarily with making tackles and getting stops.
The difference in the game was a two-point conversion in the second overtime. Boston College failed its attempt while Michigan State converted, handing the Spartans the win.
Player of the Game: For the second week in a row, the player of the game is quarterback Dylan Lonergan. On Saturday, Lonergan went 34-for-45 for 390 yards and four touchdowns.
Play of the Game: The play of the game is for a group and drive rather than a player or one play. After Boston College tied things up at 27 with 1:16 to go, the Eagles’ defense held Michigan State to a punt to keep the game tied and force it into overtime. Notable plays on the drive include sacks from Sedarius McConnell and Quintayvious Hutchins as well as an incompletion due to a quarterback hurry from Hutchins.
Stat of the Game: The defensive may have struggled, but one player put on a show. Defensive back Omar Thornton had 12 total tackles (six solo and six assisted), three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.
10 Things You May Not Have Noticed…
- Lonergan Surpasses his Season Best: Although only two games in, Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan has already passed his completions, attempts, and yards in a game.
- Boston College Hits Over 100 points: With Boston College’s 40 points in Week 2, the program has surpassed 100 total points on the season, currently sitting at 106.
- Ty Lockwood Hits Milestone: Eagles tight end Ty Lockwood recorded his first reception in a Boston College uniform which was good for 14 yards.
- Eagles High in ACC Stats: With the numbers from this week’s game, Boston College is tied in the ACC for the second-most touchdowns (14), points (106), and points per game (53.0) alongside Pitt.
- Speaking of ACC Stats: Quarterback Dylan Lonergan is sitting high in the conference stats as he leads in completions (60), ranks second in attempts (79), completion percentage (75.9), and third in yards (658). He is also tied at the top for most touchdowns (8).
- Hit 40+ Points in First Two Games: Boston College scored at least 40+ points in its first two games for the first time since 2021.
- Lewis Bond Marks Career Milestone: Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond had 11 catches in the loss to Michigan State, the second time in his college career he caught at least 10 passes in a game.
- KP Price’s Message: Defensive back KP Price shared his message to the team after the game: “At this point, all we can do is learn from it. We can’t do nothing about it. Just keep on moving forward, keep being the same people that we are, and improving each and every day… We gonna keep going. We will be alright.”
- Who Started: Boston College’s starters for this game include offensive linemen Dwayne Allick, Eryx Daugherty, Logan Taylor, Jude Bowry, and Kevin Cline, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Turbo Richard, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, and wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Reed Harris, and Lewis Bond.
- Defensive starters: The Eagles’ defensive starters included defensive backs KP Price, Carter Davis, Syair Torrence, and Amari Jackson, defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins, defensive linemen Edwin Kolenge, Kwan Williams, and Sedarius McConnell, defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, and linebackers Daveon Crouch and Jason Hewlett.