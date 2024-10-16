Virginia Tech Players to Watch Against Boston College
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) football team takes the field again after 12 days off with a road matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 1-1 ACC) on Thursday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.
As the two programs get ready to square off, let’s take a look at three Hokies that could be impactful to the contest.
QB Kyron Drones
Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones is a dual-threat player that can burn defenses with both his arms and legs. So far this season, the redshirt Junior is 97-of-159 (61%) for 1,155 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions as well as 69 rush attempts for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland
Hokies defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland has become a force on the Virginia Tech defense. In the team’s first six games, he has tallied 21 total tackles (12 solo and nine assisted) which ranks the sixth-highest on the team. However, it’s his other statistics that make him impactful in games. The redshirt senior has recorded seven sacks for 46 yards as well as two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries. In the ACC, he ranked the second-highest in sacks just behind Eagles DE Donovan Ezeiruaku and is one of three players tied for the most fumble recoveries. He also has recorded 7.5 tackles for loss.
RB Bhayshul Tuten
Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten has been a huge part of the Hokies offense this year. Through the team’s first six games, he has attempted 107 rushes for 605 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 15 receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. He averages 17.8 rush attempts, 5.7 yards per carry, and 100.8 yards per game. In the ACC, Tuten has the third-most rush attempts, the second-most rushing yards and average yards per game, and the most rushing touchdowns. In the nation, he is 18th in total rushing yards and average rushing yards per game as well as is tied in tenth place for most rushing touchdowns.
The Eagles and Hokies face off on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.