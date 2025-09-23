What Cal Head Coach Justin Wilcox Said About Boston College Ahead of Matchup
After two weeks on the road, Boston College football returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox spoke to the media about what he’s seen from Boston College so far this season, specifically its offense.
“First of all, Coach O’Brien is a phenomenal coach,” said Wilcox. “He does an excellent job with this team. He does an excellent job with their offense. He obviously has [an] amazing resume. He’s been doing this a long time. They do a really good job with the players in terms of putting them in positions to do what they do well. They run the ball effectively and they’ve done it different ways. Like last year, you watch some of the groupings and some of the things they were doing, it’s not exactly like [that] this year, and that’s the sign of a good coach. He’s using the players on the team to do what they do best.
“I think the quarterback’s a really good player. He throws the ball well. He can throw it from the pocket. He’s comfortable in the pocket. He gets through the progression well. There’s some good receivers. A couple really good receivers, tight end’s a good player, and the backs are good. So, it’s a good football team. There’s no doubt.”
He also talked about the travel, but is confident that it will not impact the team’s approach. He also confirmed that the team is leaving on Thursday and does not plan to alter its routine.
“The travel, thanks to our administration, our operations team, Andrew McGraw and Dennis Allen, those guys, they do a phenomenal job of logistically preparing all of this from the airline, the flights, the hotels, the meals and all that. So, [it] is a nonfactor. Is it a longer flight? Yeah. There's no way around that. Airplanes are fast, but it's a longer flight. But other than that, it's a nonfactor.”
Currently, Cal is 3-1 on the year. The Golden Bears opened the season with wins over Oregon State 34-15, Texas Southern 35-3, and Minnesota 27-14, however lost its first game over the weekend to San Diego State 34-0.
Boston College takes on Cal on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.