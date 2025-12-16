Boston College Football Set to Host Maine Next Season

Boston College football has one of its games cemented for the 2026 season.

The Eagles will be hosting the Maine Black Bears on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Alumni Stadium in Week 3 of the college football season.

This will be the 11th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 7-3.

The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 17, 2022. Boston College defeated Maine 38-17 in Chestnut Hill.

In the series, the Black Bears won the first three meetings each year from 1913-15 and Boston College has won the last seven consecutive in 1929, 1967, 2006, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2022.

According to FBSchedules, the Eagles will open their season at Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 5, then return to Alumni Stadium to take on Rutgers on Sept. 12 for their home opener.

BC is slated to have one additional non-conference game at Notre Dame on Nov. 21.

For conference games, Boston College is set to host Florida State, Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech and will travel to Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, and SMU.

As for Maine, Boston College is the biggest game for the Black Bears in 2026.

Other opponents on the Black Bears’ schedule include Towson, App State, Merrimack, Elon, Sacred Heart, Bryant, Campbell, Rhode Island, Sacramento State, UAlbany, and New Hampshire.

This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play.

The Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and their season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Nov. 29. The team had a ten-game losing streak in between.

During the skid, Boston College suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

On the other side, Maine went 6-6 overall in 2025 which included a 5-3 mark in conference (CAA) play.

After losing their first four games to Liberty 28-7, William & Mary 28-27, Stonehill 13-10, and Georgia Southern 45-17, the Black Bears won six straight games over North Carolina A&T State 37-30, Bryant 34-14, Merrimack 20-13, Elon 35-14, Stony Brook 28-21, and Hampton 35-7 before losing their final two games of the season to Rhode Island 45-13 and New Hampshire 33-27.

FBSchedules also has Boston College and Maine squaring off again in 2030.

