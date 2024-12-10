What Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule Said About Boston College After Pinstripe Bowl Selection
After a 7-5 2024 campaign which included a 4-4 ACC record, the Boston College Eagles football team will compete in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., to finish the season.
On Tuesday, the two head coaches Bill O’Brien and Matt Rhule spoke in the bowl’s press conference alongside both schools’ athletic directors about the matchup and what they are looking forward to.
Rhule, who is finishing his second season with the Cornhuskers, spoke highly of O’Brien and the Boston College program in the press conference.
“I think you’re going to see two teams, cause I have great respect for Coach [O’Brien] and I’ve watched his team, two teams that love to play the game, said Rhule. “They’re physical, they’re gonna compete. This is going to be one of those games where both sides show up and I think isn’t that what we all want when we watch a ball game. We want to see people who want to play the game and play it the right way.
The thing my wife said and I say this when it was Coach O’Brien and Boston College like what a classy team, what a classy coach,” said Rhule. “Our families’ connections to Boston College, being the head coach at Temple, coaching at the Giants which a lot of the Mara family are Boston College people. Ed Foley’s on our staff, whose brother Glenn was the quarterback at Boston College whose dad was there… So the ties to Boston College for us are great and so to me these are two iconic brands. In today’s college football, two classy organizations. I think people will see a great, great football game.”
The 49-year-old also shared that his team has been preparing prior to getting its landing spot and is now working to adjust now that it knows who the opponent is.
“We started bowl prep last week, we started practicing last week,” said Rhule. “As Coach [O’Brien] said earlier, this is an opportunity for our team to move forward. Once we knew it was Boston College on Sunday, now we’ve begun prep for them… So it’s an opportunity for our guys to really get familiar with kind of what we’re going to do and ask them to do versus the opponent, so we’re already in it.”
The two also joked about making a bet to pay for their families bills when talking about things to do in New York City and emphasizing the amount of places to shop.
“Coach O’Brien, you and I maybe we should play this game where the other guy has to pay for whatever the bill is,” said Rhule.
The Eagles and Cornhuskers will kick off on Dec. 28 at noon ET on ABC.