2026 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 6: Pitt

After its first bye week of the 2026 season following a road trip to SMU on Oct. 3, Boston College football is set to host a regional foe who gave the Eagles a thrashing in 2025 — the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Similar to the Mustangs, Pitt will return one of the more qualified starting quarterbacks in the conference this season in Mason Heintschel, who started nine games as a true freshman in 2025 after entering the season as a backup to Eli Holstein.

Heintschel’s first-career start came against BC, ironically, in which he threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns on a 73.2 percent completion rate en route to a 48-7 drubbing of the Eagles.

Here is a full breakdown of what to expect from BC’s Week Seven opponent:

Offense

While Pitt’s offense lost some noteworthy production from its offense over the offseason, primarily from its pass-catchers corps, the return of Heintschel under center was more essential to the program in 2026 than literally anything else, as it’s very possible other teams reached out with more lucrative deals than what Pitt could offer.

Hailing from Oregon, Ohio, Heintschel became the first true freshman since Jameis Winston (2013) to record at least three touchdown passes and 300 yards in three of his first six career games, as well the first ACC freshman in the last 30 seasons to throw for 400 yards and three touchdowns in a game.

Heintschel’s play style is multifaceted, and he can break off for runs if he needs to (which he showed against BC), but his pocket awareness and accuracy truly stand out — he completed 64 percent of his passes last year, totaling 2,354 yards with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In terms of offensive weapons who Heintschel will rely on this season, running back Ja’Kyrian “Boosie” Turner, who was also a true freshman last year, will be a pivotal piece after amassing 745 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Turner is joined by graduate La’Vell Wright, who transferred from Western Kentucky after rushing for 471 yards on 85 carries with a team-high 10 scores, in the backfield as well, and the two will run behind 2025 All-ACC Honorable Mention tackle Ryan Baer, who is listed at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds coming into his redshirt-senior campaign.

Among the Panthers’ wideouts, redshirt junior Cataurus “Blue” Hicks is looking to improve upon a career year in which he caught 24 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns, and redshirt-freshman tight end Max Hunt is primed for a breakout season now that Justin Holmes, one of Heintschel’s most reliable targets last season, has graduated.

Defense

Some might look back on Pitt’s linebacker core in 2025 and say it was one of the best that ever came through the program, as it featured Miami Dolphins fourth-round pick Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles, who transferred to Texas after picking up Second Team All-ACC honors, and All-ACC Honorable Mention selection Braylon Lovelace.

That trio, alone, combined for 262 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, 13 quarterback hits, three fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles, and only one of them is on the 2026 roster — Lovelace.

Instead of its linebacker room, the Panthers’ defensive frontline will be the headliner this year, as it features key returners in redshirt senior Nick James, who collected career highs in tackles (22), TFLs (7), sacks (2), and passes batted down (2) last season, along with classmates Sean Fitzsimmons, who posted 25 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, and a sack, and Jimmy Scott, who registered 18 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks.

The defensive backfield also possesses quality talent in it, chiefly from the pair of Auburn transfer Raion Strader and returner Cruce Brookins, who finished his redshirt-sophomore campaign with 53 tackles and two interceptions.

Schedule

The Panthers’ 2026 season kicks off at home against Miami (OH) on Sept. 5, the same day as the Eagles’ opener, and is followed by three additional home games, starting with UCF on Sept. 12, followed by Syracuse on Sept. 17, and then FCS-level Bucknell on Sept. 26.

Pitt then takes on Virginia Tech in its first road game of the year on Oct. 2 before coming back to Acrisure Stadium for a clash against UNC on Oct. 10, and then it has its trip up north to catch the Eagles after their bye week with the Oct. 17 matchup.

The Panthers last five contests of the year consists of three road games, starting with one at Miami on Oct. 24, then Louisville on Nov. 21, and Cal on Nov. 28, in addition to two matchups at home, initially against Georgia Tech on Oct. 31 followed by Florida State on Nov. 13.

Outlook

It might not look this way currently, but I’d expect this matchup to be relatively evenly-matched.

Pitt was somewhat of an outlier last season in that it exceeded win-total expectations largely on the back of a freshman quarterback who was surrounded by an elite defense as well as a handful of experienced playmakers.

From how the Panthers look on paper heading into the year, both sides of the ball just seem less threatening, albeit Heintschel will be leaning on his experience this time around.

For BC’s sake, it also helps to play this game at home as opposed to on the road, which is certainly playing into my way-too-early prediction for this matchup.

There are also a number of players on this year’s roster who experienced the blowout loss at Acrisure less than a year ago, and vengeance will surely be on their minds.

The Game

Date: Oct. 17, 2026

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Series history: Pitt leads the all-time series 19-16

Last meeting: The two teams met last season on Oct. 4, 2025. The Panthers defeated the Eagles at home 48-7.

The Team

Head coach: Pat Narduzzi

Offensive coordinator: Kade Bell

Defensive coordinator: Cory Sanders

2025 record: 8-5

Returning starters: 11 (6 on offense, 5 on defense)

Players to watch: QB Mason Heintschel, WR Cataurus “Blue” Hicks, RB Ja’Kyrian “Boosie” Turner, OT Ryan Baer, LB Braylon Lovelace, DB Cruce Brookins

The School

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Founded: 1787

Enrollment: 31,000

Nickname: The Panthers

Colors: Blue and gold

Mascot: Roc the panther

The Program

Last time beat BC: 2025

Last time won ACC: 2021

National championships: 2 (1937, 1976) consensus/major wire-service titles, 9 overall

Conference championships: 3 (2004, 2010 in Big East; 2021 in ACC)

Bowl record: 15-24

Heisman winners: RB Tony Dorsett (1976)

2026 NFL Draft

LB Kyle Louis, Miami Dolphins – Round 4, No. 138

The Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Miami (OH)

Sept. 12: vs. UCF

Sept. 17: vs. Syracuse

Sept. 26: vs. Bucknell

Oct. 2: at Virginia Tech

Oct. 10: vs. UNC

Oct. 17: at Boston College

Oct. 24: at Miami

Oct. 31: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 13: vs. Florida State

Nov. 21: at Louisville

Nov. 28: at California

Early Opponent Preview Series:

This is the sixth story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Boston College football in 2026. Ensuing stories will be published throughout July and August.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.