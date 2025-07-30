Where Boston College is Projected to Finish in 2025 ACC Preseason Media Poll
On Wednesday, the ACC announced the results of the 2025 ACC Football Preseason Media Poll.
The results were compiled after 183 media members in attendance at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., last week voted on where they believed each team would finish the season.
Boston College was picked to finish 13th in the conference with 953 points.
In total, six of the 17 conference teams received at least one first-place vote in Clemson, Miami, SMU, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Virginia Tech.
Clemson was voted to win the ACC with 3,083 points and 167 first-place votes, followed by Miami in second with 2,679 points and seven first-place votes and SMU in third with 2,612 points and two first-place votes.
Outside of the top three, Georgia Tech was projected to finish in fourth with 2,397 points and two first-place votes, Louisville was placed in fifth with 2,370, Duke came in sixth with 1,973, Florida State in seventh with 1,920 and four first-place votes, UNC in eighth with 1,611, and Pitt in ninth with 1,571.
In the bottom half of the projections, NC State landed in 10th place with 1,505, Virginia Tech in 11th with 1,412 and one first-place vote, Syracuse in 12th with 1,381, Boston College in 13th with 953, Virginia in 14th with 871, Cal in 15th with 659, Wake Forest in 16th with 576, and Stanford was projected to finish last with 426.
The 2025 ACC Championship will be on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.