BC Bulletin

Where Boston College is Projected to Finish in 2025 ACC Preseason Media Poll

The conference has released its annual media preseason poll projecting where each team will finish at the end of the season.

Kim Rankin

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) scores a touchdown as Boston College Eagles linebacker Daveon Crouch (1) defends during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) scores a touchdown as Boston College Eagles linebacker Daveon Crouch (1) defends during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, the ACC announced the results of the 2025 ACC Football Preseason Media Poll. 

The results were compiled after 183 media members in attendance at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., last week voted on where they believed each team would finish the season. 

Boston College was picked to finish 13th in the conference with 953 points. 

In total, six of the 17 conference teams received at least one first-place vote in Clemson, Miami, SMU, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Virginia Tech. 

Clemson was voted to win the ACC with 3,083 points and 167 first-place votes, followed by Miami in second with 2,679 points and seven first-place votes and SMU in third with 2,612 points and two first-place votes. 

Outside of the top three, Georgia Tech was projected to finish in fourth with 2,397 points and two first-place votes, Louisville was placed in fifth with 2,370, Duke came in sixth with 1,973, Florida State in seventh with 1,920 and four first-place votes, UNC in eighth with 1,611, and Pitt in ninth with 1,571. 

In the bottom half of the projections, NC State landed in 10th place with 1,505, Virginia Tech in 11th with 1,412 and one first-place vote, Syracuse in 12th with 1,381, Boston College in 13th with 953, Virginia in 14th with 871, Cal in 15th with 659, Wake Forest in 16th with 576, and Stanford was projected to finish last with 426.

The 2025 ACC Championship will be on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football