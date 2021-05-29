Stellar, Standard & Subar 2021: CB Jason Maitre

Another cornerback on the roster, Maitre is looking to have a breakout year for the Eagles.

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a trio of players. Today we look at Jason Maitre, a defensive back who will play a valuable role on Tem Lukabu's defense.

After playing in two games and redshirting in 2018, Maitre took on a much bigger role in 2019 and 2020. Bringing a swagger and confidence to the position, Maitre had his moments over the past two seasons. The biggest moment came on a pick six against NC State in 2019. Last season in Jeff Hafley's scheme he played all over the defense, but mostly in slot or nickel. Finished the 2020 season with 32 tackles, and had an interception in BC's blowout loss against Virginia Tech.

Maitre has had what we could consider "solid" moments for the defense, but not considered a top tier defender. Could that change in 2021? Let's preview.

Name: Jason Maitre

Year: Redshirt Junior

HS: Everett HS

Height: 5-10

Weight: 187lb

Stellar

Maitre plays a major role on the back end of the defense, most likely continuing as a nickel or slot corner for a majority of the season. As Boston College continues to shift more to a 4-2-5 defense, the junior makes some big plays, including a handful of interceptions to help support the Eagles. While not an All-ACC level cornerback, his play is valuable as he helps the Eagles pass defense to take the next step and improve.

Standard

A physical defender, Maitre continues to play a similar role in the Boston College defense as he did in 2019 & 2020. He makes a play here and there, not lockdown by any means, he lets up a few bigger plays, but also has a play here and there.

Subpar.

Jeff Hafley has always said that every player has to earn their starting role on the defense, and unfortunately for Maitre he loses his spot to another cornerback on the team. Plays a much smaller role, mostly as a reserve, and backup on the two deep.

