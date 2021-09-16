September 16, 2021
Publish date:

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Projected First Round Pick to Arizona

Eagles wide receiver continues to rise up draft boards
Author:

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is starting to get some serious draft buzz. CBS's most recent mock draft, has the Eagles junior going to the Arizona Cardinals with the 22nd pick of the first round. From the article:

"The Cardinals may have an explosive season through the air in 2020, but with A.J. Green on the roster and Christian Kirk in the final year of his rookie deal, Arizona will want to prioritize receiver early."

Flowers, had a mammoth first game against Colgate, with seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. His performance against the Raiders earned him ACC Player of the Week honors. In his second game, Flowers had two catches for 68 yards against UMass, but more importantly escaped a potential injury that pulled him from a quarter of the game

What makes Flowers so attractive to NFL teams? Obviously he has incredible top end speed, and the ability to cut and move that is elite at his position. But on top of that he has shown that he can grow as a player, his game has improved every year, with his route running, run blocking all taking a step up. "You can use him in the horizontal pass game, you can use him in the vertical," Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said of Flowers after the Colgate game. "You saw him catch the deep cross and make the competitive catch. You can hand the ball to him. You can throw him sweeps. You can throw him screens.

Scouts for NFL teams are starting to pay attention to the BC wide receiver, and Flowers (if he decides to declare), continues to rise up mock draft boards.

