Morning Bulletin: Zay Flowers Turns Down Transfer/NIL Deals

BC's star wide receiver talks loyalty and sticking with the Eagles

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

TraeBarry (1)

Three Eagles Invited To Mini Camps

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, a trio of Boston College players have been invited to NFL Rookie camps. Tight end Trae Barry (Arizona), defensive end Brendan Barlow (Kansas City) and safety Mike Palmer (New Orleans) will all attend rookie camps starting the end of next week. If they impress the staff, they could land contracts to continue with the clubs next season. 

CharlotteNorth

ACC Championship this weekend

Boston College will look for revenge against #1 UNC on Saturday, in the ACC Championship at 6pm on the ACC Network. The Tar Heels have won the ACC title five years in a row. The two teams played already in March when the then-No. 2 North Carolina held off a late charge from No. 1 Boston College to prevail, 16-15.

ZayFlowers

Locked on Boston College: Zay Flowers Resists Allure of Transfer Portal, NIL Deals, Becomes Posterboy for BC 

Zay Flowers is a monster on the field, on Thursday he secured his legacy with Boston College fans after declining massive NIL deals to stay with the Eagles. According to an article by Pete Thamel, he turned down offers north of a half million dollars. Hear why the speedy wide out chose to stay in Chestnut Hill, and why he needs to be the icon for BC football in this new era.

