Morning Bulletin: Zay Flowers Turns Down Transfer/NIL Deals

Three Eagles Invited To Mini Camps

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, a trio of Boston College players have been invited to NFL Rookie camps. Tight end Trae Barry (Arizona), defensive end Brendan Barlow (Kansas City) and safety Mike Palmer (New Orleans) will all attend rookie camps starting the end of next week. If they impress the staff, they could land contracts to continue with the clubs next season.

ACC Championship this weekend

Boston College will look for revenge against #1 UNC on Saturday, in the ACC Championship at 6pm on the ACC Network. The Tar Heels have won the ACC title five years in a row. The two teams played already in March when the then-No. 2 North Carolina held off a late charge from No. 1 Boston College to prevail, 16-15.

Locked on Boston College: Zay Flowers Resists Allure of Transfer Portal, NIL Deals, Becomes Posterboy for BC

Zay Flowers is a monster on the field, on Thursday he secured his legacy with Boston College fans after declining massive NIL deals to stay with the Eagles. According to an article by Pete Thamel, he turned down offers north of a half million dollars. Hear why the speedy wide out chose to stay in Chestnut Hill, and why he needs to be the icon for BC football in this new era.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

