Skip to main content

Zion Johnson to Attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

BC's offensive lineman will be one of 21 attendees at the event.

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson has been confirmed as one of 21 draftees who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. The complete list was released by the league on Thursday.

NFLDraftAttendees

Complete list of attendees

NFLAttendees2

The event will be held on April 28-30th in Las Vegas, Nevada, and as always will be televised by ESPN and the NFL Network. 

Johnson is a projected first round pick by most sources. Depending on the outlet, he has been ranked as either the top guard, or second guard behind Kenyon Green of Texas A&M. Mock drafts have been all over the place on where Johnson could land, having him as a potential fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, or the Dallas Cowboys. But there have also been publications that do not have Johnson going in the first round at all. 

Online sports gambling sites have begun to put odds on Johnson's draft spot. Betonline has his over under at 27.5. 

ZionJohnson

More on Johnson:

Zion Johnson NFL Draft Fits

Zion Johnson Scouting Report

Latest Mock Drafts: Zion Johnson

On our podcast Locked on Boston College, we have spoken extensively about Zion Johnson's draft stock, and performance at the combine. You can listen below, and make sure to like and subscribe to our Youtube Channel!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Boston College Content

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (2)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
Zion Johnson

ZionJohnson
Football

Zion Johnson to Attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

By A.J. Blackjust nowComment
fans
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Eagles Go West For Latest Commitment

By A.J. Black49 minutes agoComment
ReedHarris
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 ATH Reed Harris

By A.J. Black14 hours agoComment
York_HOF
Hockey

York Retires: Players and Coaches React

By A.J. Black23 hours agoComment
JerryYorkNOw
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: A Legend Calls it a Career

By A.J. BlackApr 14, 2022Comment
USATSI_9235627_168388155_lowres
Hockey

Legendary Coach Jerry York Retires After 50 Years of Coaching

By A.J. BlackApr 13, 2022Comment
Recruiting Notebook
Maroon & Gold+

Recruiting Notebook: New Offers, Portal Updates and More

By A.J. BlackApr 13, 2022Comment
Member Exclusive
AmirHerring
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 8 For OL Amir Herring

By A.J. BlackApr 13, 2022Comment
KanyeJones
Basketball

Kanye Jones Transfers to Buffalo

By A.J. BlackApr 13, 2022Comment