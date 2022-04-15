Zion Johnson to Attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

BC's offensive lineman will be one of 21 attendees at the event.

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson has been confirmed as one of 21 draftees who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. The complete list was released by the league on Thursday.

Complete list of attendees

The event will be held on April 28-30th in Las Vegas, Nevada, and as always will be televised by ESPN and the NFL Network.

Johnson is a projected first round pick by most sources. Depending on the outlet, he has been ranked as either the top guard, or second guard behind Kenyon Green of Texas A&M. Mock drafts have been all over the place on where Johnson could land, having him as a potential fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, or the Dallas Cowboys. But there have also been publications that do not have Johnson going in the first round at all.

Online sports gambling sites have begun to put odds on Johnson's draft spot. Betonline has his over under at 27.5.

More on Johnson:

Zion Johnson NFL Draft Fits

Zion Johnson Scouting Report

Latest Mock Drafts: Zion Johnson

On our podcast Locked on Boston College, we have spoken extensively about Zion Johnson's draft stock, and performance at the combine. You can listen below, and make sure to like and subscribe to our Youtube Channel!

Boston College Content

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC