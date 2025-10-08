2025-26 Hockey East Season Preview: UConn Huskies
Coming off of one of the best seasons in program history, the University of Connecticut Huskies were hoping to pick back up right where they left off, winning. With a majority of the core players returning, fans and pundits believe this team has a chance to get back to the Hockey East Tournament championship game.
Even the coaches of Hockey East appear to believe in the Huskies, as the team placed third in the league's preseason poll last month. It then opened with a split at Colorado College last week, losing 4-2 in the first game, but bouncing back for a 5-1 win in Colorado Springs — a tough venue to play.
With a lot of excitement building, what exactly do the Huskies need to be to maintain their newfound winning ways?
For starters, head coach Mike Cavanaugh needs to get the incoming class of players up to speed on what it takes to play at a high collegiate level, and at Connecticut.
This year’s class consists of seven players, all of whom are freshman, which makes it one of the smallest incoming groups in Hockey East this season. The new batch of players include Kam Hendrickson, Brendan Dunphy, Alexandre Blais, Carlin Dezainde, Joseph Odyniec, Anthony Allain-Samake and Ryan Sanborn.
Three of these names are especially important to remember because they've already been drafted by NHL teams. If they click at this level their success could spell a boost in program credibility, which would go a long way in bringing more high-end players to New Haven.
Up first is center Alexandre Blais, who was selected 100th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. For the past four seasons he's played in the QMJHL for the Rimouski Oceanic, where he totaled 214 games, 53 goals and 154 assists. In short, he's a pure playmaker in every sense of the word.
Next is defenseman Anthony Allain-Samake, taken168th overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, just like his fellow teammate. Out of Quebec, Allain-Samake has bounced around more, playing in different leagues over the past few years. Most recently, he suited up for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL last season, where he played in a career-high 61 games while assisting on 14 goals. His reputation is of being a steadfast, reliable defenseman.
Lastly, there is defenseman Brendan Dunphy, selected 197th overall in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. Like Allain-Samake. He's coming off a season with the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL, where over 47 games he scored four goals and had 18 assists. Not known for being conservative, Dunphy looks to pick his spot to attack, making his presence felt on both sides of the red line.
2025-26 University of Connecticut Huskies
Head Coach: Mike Cavanaugh (Bowdoin’90)
Associate Head Coach: Tyler Helton (UConn’18)
Assistant Coach: Nick Peruzzi (Walsh)
Assistant Coach: Alex Westlund (Yale’99)
Arena: Toscano Family Ice Forum (Opened 2023)
2024-25 Record: 23-12-1, 12-8-4 Hockey East (finished 4th)
Last Hockey East Championship: Never won
There is also new talent behind the boards for UConn as well, as Cavanaugh has hired Alex Westlund as an assistant coach to focus in on goaltending and recruiting. Westlund spent the past three years in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings, where he served as the team's goaltending coach. He also served as the goalie coach for Team USA during the 2024 World Championships, and was the Hershey Bears goaltending coach from 2017 until 2022 in the AHL.
"We're excited to add Alex to our program," said Cavanaugh. "He's an experienced coach who brings valuable knowledge from the NHL, AHL, and Team USA. His enthusiasm for the game will be contagious, and we look forward to having him on our team."
Leadership should be a plus this season as the Huskies have a veteran group. Senior Tabor Heaslip is the captain, with junior Joey Muldowney, senior Ryan Tattle and junior Viking Gustafsson Nyberg serving as assistant captains. Yes, UConn has added some impressive young players, but the key to the season will likely be how the established talent performs.
It begins with junior forward Joey Muldowney, who tore up Hockey East last season and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee. He played in all 37 games for the Huskies, scoring an absurd 29 goals and 18 assists.
Some of the notable records he set during his breakout campaign as a sophomore: Program records for most hat tricks in a single season with three, most goals in a single season, and most points(47). Consequently, Muldowney was named Second Team All-American, New England Hockey Writers Association Most Improved Player, and Hockey East Second-Team All-Star.
Matching the smattering of records for the Huskies last season was teammate Jake Richard.
In 34 games, the forward scored 18 goals and while taping 28 assists. Richard scored a team-high seven power play goals, giving him the nod for the Hockey East Third-Team All-Star as a sophomore. He's considered a rising star in the hockey world.
On paper, this team has what it takes to win it all this season. The defense, the leadership, the coaching, the skill on the ice, the depth, the UConn Huskies have it all. All of the key ingredients are there for the Huskies to post the program's best record since joining Hockey East in 2014–15, and finish in the top three spots in the standings for the first time.
SEE ALSO: 2025-26 Hockey East Season Preview: Providence Friars