A 10-Team Gauntlet for College Hockey's Top Conference: NCHC Season Preview

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) has been the gold standard of college hockey for the last decade. It isn’t the biggest conference in size, with 10 teams overall, but it stands mighty in its recent success. The NCHC has housed the NCAA Champion eight times in the last 10 years. Western Michigan took the throne once, Minnesota Duluth won it back-to-back years just prior to Covid-19, North Dakota began the run in 2017 and Denver, the reigning champions of college hockey, has three titles in the last decade.

Throughout the last couple of seasons, it’s been the likes of Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State and Boston University that have finished near the top of the rankings once the postseason came around, but NCHC teams have proven time and again that they have what it takes in the tournament to beat those teams.

Last season, Denver trailed the likes of Michigan and Michigan State heading into the tournament, but David Carle and his Pioneers found a way to win, as they so often do.

Heading into 2026-27, Denver led the NCHC Preseason Media Poll with 14 first-place votes and 204 points, slightly edging out North Dakota which received 12 first-place votes. The only other team in consideration was Minnesota Duluth, with no love going Western Michigan’s way at No. 4.

From Denver and North Dakota, to Colorado College and Miami, the NCHC is unpredictable and dominant, but most importantly, its teams win when it matters most. Each team had its own unique offseason with multiple key storylines.

Denver

Last season: It’s hard to put into words how successful David Carle and his staff have been during the last few years. Last season in particular, the road wasn’t easy, but the Pioneers captured every crown possible. Their start to the season was weak, requiring them to finish strong to solidify their spot in the national tournament. They did that in more, finishing 29-11-3 and going undefeated in their last 17 games of the season, including an unbeaten path to the NCHC title. They had wins over No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Western Michigan en route to a national championship.

Key players:

Kyle Chyzowski (F): The sophomore arrived last season and started out slow, but made a name for himself when it mattered most. He tallied 27 points last campaign, but his five points in four NCAA Tournament games differentiated him from the rest of his teammates, earning him All-Tournament honors. With some of Denver’s star forwards exiting the door, look for Chyzowski to be a major piece who steps up.

Eric Jamieson (D): The Calgary Flames prospect starred on a back end last season that ranked No. 10 in the country in goals allowed and No. 13 in blocks. Jamieson was one of the stars at the position and is returning for his sophomore season with more to prove after the loss of Boston Buckberger. Jamieson is a scoring defenseman that has all the potential in the world to be Denver’s next big-time defenseman.

Johnny Hicks (G): The sophomore out of British Columbia instantly lit up college hockey as a freshman. In his first year, Hicks put up a whopping 1.19 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage, leading the nation. His clutch nature mixed well with Denver’s group; so well that he earned Most Outstanding Player in last year’s Frozen Four.

Outlook: Heading into the 2026-27 season, the USA Hockey Preseason Poll ranked Denver No. 1 in the nation, blowing away the field with 29-of-34 first-place votes. After coming off an 11th championship, expectations are sky high once again for David Carle’s Pioneers. With their star goaltender returning and the ninth-most goals (88) and points (247) in the country coming back as well, there aren’t many reasons why a repeat isn’t in the cards.

North Dakota

Last season: It was a disappointing year for the Fighting Hawks in 2025-26. Despite finishing No. 2 in NPI heading into the tournament, it was not to be. They made it all the way to the Frozen Four to face a low ranked Wisconsin side, but fell in a close one 2-1. They also missed out on a shot at the NCHC crown after getting blown out 5-1 by No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in the semi-finals. Pushing the negatives aside, it was a fantastic regular season for North Dakota, and they bounced back after having a weak 2024-25 season. Expect them to be one of the premier names at the top of the standings this season.

Key players:

Cole Reschny (F): The sophomore was named captain by his peers prior to the start of the season, and is the youngest by age in program history. Along with his leadership, Reschny provides a scoring punch, leading all returning players in points from last season. With both Ellis Rickwood and Ben Strinden graduating, Reschny is now expected to be the main piece on the first forward line.

Will Zellers (F): Part of the reason the Fighting Hawks were so good last year was because of their sophomore class, and Zellers is another example of that. In his first campaign in Grand Forks, he lit it up with 34 total points, and remains one of the most talked about prospects in the Boston Bruins system.

Jan Špunar (G): As a freshman, Špunar started in 26 games and separated himself from the rest of the pack. He had one of the most decorated seasons by a freshman goalie in program history and won the NCHC Goaltender of the Year. As a sophomore now, he’s only going to get better, and the Fighting Hawks will need that if they want to win their first championship since 2016.

Outlook: As much as Denver is the heavy favorite to win the conference and defend its own championship, North Dakota is right on its tails. The Fighting Hawks have an ideal combination of veteran power and sophomore grit that should and will help them down the stretch. With Zellers, Reschny and the rest of the sophomore group feeling comfortable after a year of college hockey under their belt, it presents scary things for the rest of the conference.

Minnesota Duluth

Last season: The Bulldogs had a promising bounce back year after a poor 2024-25 season, finishing No. 8 in NPI with a 23-14-1 record. Down the stretch, Minnesota Duluth made it close, losing narrowly to Denver in the NCHC Championship Game, and then fell to Michigan in the second round of the Albany Regional after knocking out the Gavin McKenna-led Penn State. On top of that, instead of the highly-touted Mckenna, it was Max Plante who took home the 2026 Hobey Baker after his incredible season. It was heartbreak on the ice in the postseason after a strong regular season, but it was gold and shiny off of it.

Key players:

Max Plante (F): There aren't many better places to start when previewing Minnesota Duluth’s key players than 2026 Hobey Baker Award winner. The junior had about as good of a sophomore season as one could have. His awards include the USCHO’s Player of the Year, First-Team All-USCHO and more. He was No. 3 in the NCAA with 52 points on 25 goals and was named to the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team. Heading into this year, he is once again joined by his brother Zam.

Zam Plante (F): Although Zam Plante didn’t have the season Max Plante did, there is still much to like about his past campaign and overall game. He was named to the All-NCHC Third-Team last year and is a Preseason NCHC First-Team honoree. Plante was deadly on the power play with 10 goals in 2025-26, which was fourth in the nation.

Ty Hanson (D): The junior was another one of the major pieces from last season’s impressive run. He earned All-NCHC Second Team honors and was part of the Albany Regional All-Tournament Team. Hanson is one of the better offensive defenseman in the nation after putting up 36 points and 26 assists last season.

Outlook: With all the awards and talent returning on the roster this season, it makes sense that Minnesota Duluth joined Denver and North Dakota as the only three teams to get first-place votes in the NCHC Preseason Poll. However, the question remains, can they hang with the big dogs over a whole season? Last year, they were a step behind, but this season with a roster of star returners on both the forward and defensive lines, it could be a fun year for Bulldog fans.

Western Michigan

Last season: Unfortunately for the Broncos, repeating their 2024-25 feat wasn’t in the cards last season. After finishing No. 4 in NPI with a 26-10-1 record, it was still a strong season for a Western Michigan team with high expectations. The road ended however at the hands of Denver on two different occasions: once in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in the semifinals, and in the Loveland, Colo. regional in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Key players:

William Whitelaw (F): The senior enters his final year in Kalamazoo with an even bigger role after the losses of Grant Slukynsky and Liam Valente. Whitelaw is the highest returning point scorer from last season and now has another chance to make a mark for the Broncos as one of the mainstays in the lineup on the forward lines.

Joona Väisänen (D): The Finland native is entering the season with excitement after he missed a large portion of the 2025-26 season with a season-ending injury. As a freshman the year prior, Väisänen finished on the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team and earned All-NCHC Third Team honors. With key guys leaving, it’s vital they get Väisänen back to that level.

Theo Wallberg (D): Prior to his time at Western Michigan, the Sweden native spent two years at Ohio State, but transferred to Kalamazoo. Last season, he played in 37 games and led the team with 34 blocked shots. Walberg remains a fundamental piece to the Broncos’ back end.

Outlook: As Pat Ferschweiler in his staff knows, the NCHC isn’t an easy conference to win in, especially with the talent that Denver, North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth have at their disposal. The Broncos should still finish in the nation’s Top 10 to compete for a national championship in late March and April if they can stay healthy.

Miami (OH)

Last season: A 18-16-2 season kept Miami from earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament last season, but it was a huge step up from the previous season and 3-28-3 finish (0-23-1 NCHC). The RedHawks started fast and had a spot they could’ve held in the NPI Rankings in the necessary top 16, but six losses in their last seven games sunk any chance of national postseason play. In the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, Miami fell in two quick contests to No. 2 Denver with a 9-2 aggregate score in favor of the Pioneers.

Key players:

Kocha Delic (F): The sophomore led Miami in scoring last season with 25 points after starting his collegiate hockey career with a nine-game point streak. He’s a forward that isn’t afraid to shoot and looks to facilitate for his teammates before finding his own offense.

David Deputy (F): As a freshman, Deputy was a Top-three finalist for NCHC Rookie of the Year and scored a team-high 15 goals in 31 appearances for the RedHawks. It’ll be exciting to see how a pure sniper like Deputy will improve going into Year Two in head coach Anthony Noreen’s system.

Matteo Drobac (G): It wasn’t a perfect season, but Drobac earned Third Team All-NCHC honors last year after tallying 17 wins and a .913 save percentage. He returns after a summer stint with the Dallas Stars’ development camp for his junior campaign as one of the best netminders in the conference.

Outlook: Based on the 2026-27 NCHC Preseason Media Poll, Miami seems to be the best of the rest. With Denver, North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth and Western Michigan being clear frontrunners in the conference, it’ll be vital for the RedHawks to start fast and win the games they are expected to win if they want to have a fighting chance for an NCAA Tournament position come March.

Colorado College

Last season: It was a down year for Colorado College last season after finishing 13-17-6 and placing just No. 31 on the final 2026-26 NPI Rankings. They were never really in contention for the national tournament from the start, and being in the NCHC didn’t help them out either. Western Michigan subdued the Tigers’ efforts in the conference tournament in a series sweep which sent Kris Mayotte and his staff back to the drawing board to prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Key players:

Owen Beckner (F): The Ottawa Senators prospect was Colorado College’s co-leader in total scoring last season, tallying 23 points, partly earning him the assistant captaincy for this upcoming campaign. He was named to the U.S. Collegiate Selects Team for the 2025 Spengler Cup and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Klavs Veinbergs (F): The senior and Tampa Bay Lighting prospect is one of the bigger forwards you’ll watch this season in college hockey. His 6-foot-3 frame doesn’t negate his skating ability, making him a versatile player to have on the ice. Last season he scored a team-leading 11 goals and tied the team lead for points with 23.

Max Burkholder (D): The senior returned for the 2026-27 season as the newly-minted captain of Tigers hockey. Last season as a junior, he played just three games due to injury after having an All-NCHC season as a sophomore. If Colorado College can get 2024-25 Burkholder, it could be a differentiating factor down the stretch.

Outlook: Colorado College has a school-record 11 NHL draft picks on their roster for the 2026-27 season. They also only brought in six new players, making this a group that has grown in college hockey in experience and into Kris Mayotte’s system. The Tigers could be a very interesting team to watch when NPI Rankings finalize down the stretch.

St. Thomas

Last season: The newest members of the NCHC had a wacky season in its final one in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA). They finished with a 21-12-5 record and battled all the way until the end for both the conference championship and a national tournament position. After the Tommies lost three of their last five games in regulation, they moved out of tournament contention despite maintaining positive form throughout the campaign. Their only chance remained the conference tournament where they beat No. 13 Augustana to get to the finals, but a 4-1 loss to No. 16 Minnesota State eliminated them for good and ended their CCHA tenure.



Key players:

Chase Cheslock (D): The New Jersey Devils draft pick is a defensive anchor and a major part of Rico Blasi’s veteran leadership within the group. The Tommies’ blue line isn't the same without him. He is a facilitator from the point, notching 13 assists last season and was second on the team in plus-minus.

Bauer Berry (D): The sophomore enters the fray after a 14-point freshman campaign. He is an Edmonton Oilers prospect who returns as a key piece because of his physicality and dominance as a defenseman. It’ll be interesting to gauge Berry’s improvement throughout the season.

Will Ingemann (G): The sophomore is slated to take the reins at the netminder spot for the Tommies after just seven games last season. In those games he produced a .890 save percentage and a 2.85 goals against average. Not the most impressive numbers, and St. Thomas needs those to shift if they want to have a fighting chance come March.

Outlook: St. Thomas are coming off of a season where they finished both No. 10 in goals scored and No. 8 in blocked shots in the country, meaning they have a group that knows how to put the puck in the back of the net and put their bodies on the line. With just 11 returners, though, the Tommies might need to make adjustments during the first half of the year. It could be tough for Rico Blasi and his staff to recreate the historic season they put together in 2025-26.

St. Cloud State

Last season: It was another subpar year for St. Cloud State last season with a 16-19-1 record and an early quarterfinal exit from the NCHC Tournament after Minnesota Duluth beat them twice in overtime. Tyson Gross was the Huskies’ leading point scorer with 41, followed by Austin Burnevik with 38, but both exited the fray, creating a tough first offseason for Nick Oliver.



Key players:

Jack Reimann (F): The senior returns as the newly-minted team captain, which is important this year, considering the Huskies brought in 17 brand-new faces to the fray. The Minnesota native played in 35 games last season, putting up eight points through 61 shots on goal.

Gavyn Thoreson (F): First-year head coach Nick Oliver named the junior a captain, making his role more important for the same reasons as Reimann. Last season, he registered 20 points in 36 games as a sophomore and provides St. Cloud State a premier returning offensive weapon for the upcoming season.

Yan Shostak (G): The sophomore is the primary returning piece between the pipes. As a freshman he gained valuable experience, making 20 starts with NCHC Goaltender of the Week honors once. His 3.08 goals-against-average and .897 save percentage aren’t very impressive, and he’ll have to step it up if the Huskies want a chance at success.

Outlook: With 17 newcomers there is always going to be an adjustment period for a first-year head coach. Despite Nick Oliver naming two strong captains, a massive roster overhaul usually has some reason to it. Just eight players returned from last year’s team so expectations aren’t particularly high for a program that has a new head coach and hasn’t been successful in quite some time.

Arizona State

Last season: 2025-26 wasn’t pretty for Sun Devils hockey. They finished dead last in the conference standings after a 14-21-1 record. They had just three regulation wins against ranked opponents out of the possible 18, and after barely missing the playoffs a year prior they couldn’t take that next step forward. All of that has been overshadowed by sophomore transfer Matthew Mayich collapsing during a workout and is sitll on life support. The situation sent head coach Greg Powers on leave.



Key players:

Kyle Smolen (F): The senior forward returns as the captain of the group and is also the highest-scoring returner on the roster after his 20 points in 2025-26. Without Powers at the helm and an almost completely revamped lineup, Smolen’s leadership in the locker room will arguably be more important than his performance on the ice.

Jack Beck (F): The Calgary Flames draft pick registered just eight points in 10 games last season, but is expected to take over a top-line spot this season. The Ontario product is coming off of a season-ending injury so it’ll be interesting to see what he looks like at the start.

Samuel Urban (G): The sophomore started 16 games last season and is slated to start between the pipes. Urban finished last campaign with a .904 save percentage and a 3.53 goals against average. He’ll have to perform well out of the gate if he wants to maintain his starting role.

Outlook: Without a head coach to direct all of the transfers and freshmen that’ve been brought in for the near future, things are looking slim for the Sun Devils. An interim head coach is expeceted to be named later this week and the lack of talent and focus could be an issue when the schedule gets difficult in November.

Omaha

Last season: You just didn’t know what you were going to get with last year’s Omaha team. They had flashes of talent where they could perform well against ranked teams, but defensively they were the ninth worst team in the country. Those woes led to an unfortunate 12-24 record despite the Mavericks winning four of their first six games against ranked opponents. They eventually fell to North Dakota in the first round of the conference tournament.



Key players:

Trevor Wong (F): The junior from Vancouver tallied 20 points in 34 games last year. He found himself in the penalty box just twice and contributed two late-game winners for Omaha. His combination of leadership and talent will be a big weapon for the group.

Maxime Pellerin (F): The junior led the Mavericks in points last season with 23, and is heading into his second season with the program. He played at McGill as a freshman where he registered 30 points in 31 games. Look for him to be one of Mike Gabinet’s go-to guys on the forward lines.

Will Lacelle (G): With Dawson Cowan and Simon Latkoczy both departing, Lacelle is at the top of the list for netminder talents the Mavericks obtained during the offseason. Last year in the QMJHL he posted a 2.11 goals-against average in 21 appearances.

Outlook: During the offseason, Mike Gabinet didn’t mess around when preparing for his 10th season at the helm. He brought in 11 new players, tapping into the transfer portal, USHL, ECHL and Canadian USports. There isn’t much excitement despite the revamped group, with the NCHC Preseason Media Poll placing them dead last on the list. However, with an adjusting St. Thomas, weak St. Cloud State and a controversy-filled Arizona State, the door is open for Omaha to make some noise.

The Hockey Hub is previewing each men's conference in college hocley for the 2026-27 season. Check out our previous preview on the ECAC.

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