The season has reached mid-November, so it's time for a bracketology shift.

For the past few weeks, our methodology has been flawed, and we freely admitted so, by not utilizing the same criteria as what the selection committee will ultimately use to selected the at-large teams and the seed the NCAA tournament.

The reason why is the strength of schedule component is completely out of whack at the start of the season as all teams begin at the same baseline, which makes sense in the big picture and putting the final rankings together, but doesn't help much during the first half of the season. Even now, the Ivy League teams, which have only played three weekends, have extreme high and low ratings within the formula, which doesn't have enough relevant data to effectively process adequate rankings.

Consequently we've been using the polls to determine the tournament field and seedings. For this, the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index will be used to determine the field, but not the seedings

The other change we're making this week is to alter the projection of the automatic qualifiers. When tournament time arrives it'll be the conference champions, but for our purposes it'll be the team currently leading each league's standings in points (even though the compeition may have games in hand). In some cases it'll still be the equivalent of seeing a surprise team win the conference tournament.

Previously, we had the projected conference champion, as selected in the preseason polls by coaches and media, serving as each league's automatic qualifier. However, none of them are currently in first place in their respected standings.

So with that in mind, here's the latest bracketology:

Step 1, the automatic bids: Army (AHA), Wisconsin (Big Ten), Augustana (CCHA), Dartmouth (ECAC), Vermont (Hockey East), and Minnesota Duluth (NCHC).

Step 2, the rest of the field is based on NPI, just like the selection committee will do. The other 10 teams to round out the field are Michigan, Quinnipiac, Western Michigan, Providence, Michigan State, Northeastern, Denver, Colorado College, Ohio State and the last team in the tournament, NOrth Dakota.

The first teams out are Union, Boston University, Maine, Harvard and Michigan Tech.

Step 3, the seedings: The regional locations, from East to West, are Springfield, Mass. (UMass host), Hartford, Conn. (Sacred Heart), Fargo, N.D. (UND), and Loveland, Colo. (Denver). Host teams, if in the tournament, must play at their location, but in this specific scenario that only means the Pioneers are in the Loveland Regional. The 2027 Men's Frozen Four will be held at Capital One Arena, Washington D.C. (Navy is the host school).

Again, for our purposes the polls are being used for placing the teams in the brackets, with the Hartford and Springfield together for a potential 1 vs. 4 semifinal in the Frozen Four:

Hartford: 1 Michigan vs. 4 -Vermont; 2-Quinnipiac vs. 3- Michigan State

Springfield: 1- Western Michigan vs. 4-Northeastern; 2- Minnesota Duluth vs. 3- Providence



Fargo: 1- Wisconsin vs. 4-Army; 2-North Dakota vs. 3- Augustana

Loveland: 1- Denver vs. 4-Ohio State; 2- Dartmouth vs. 3- Colorado College

Teams can't play a conference opponent int he first round, so Colorado College switched places with Providence. It can't move out of its No. 3 tier, so that was the only option. Meanwhile, Ohio State couldn't play Wisconsin, and couldn't swap with Vermont to face Michigan, so the Buckeyes head to Loveland to face Denver.

One final note, Michigan could go to either Hartford or Springfield as the top-ranked team, but having Quinnipiac at Hartford and Northeastern at Springfield could boost attendance at both regionals. Nothing was switched to pair North Dakota against Augustana in the first round.

Women's Bracketology

It's time to make the same pivot and have the automatic bids represented by the teams leading their conference standings: Penn State (AHA), Princeton (ECAC), Northeastern (Hockey East), Franklin Pierce (NEWPA), Ohio State (WCHA).

It's an 11-team field, so the top other six in NPI will out the field: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Quinnipiac, Clarkson, Connecticut and Colgate. First teams out: St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth, Mercyhurst, Cornell and Brown.

Again, we use the rankings for the seedings:

8 Clarkson vs. 9: Connecticut

1 Ohio State Bye



4 Princeton vs. 5 Northeastern



6 Quinnipiac vs 11 Franklin Pierce

2 Minnesota Bye



7 Penn State vs. 10 Colgate

3 Wisconsin Bye

In this scenario, the top 10 teams in both rankings and NPI are in the field. The Frozen Four is set for Duluth, Minn., March 21-23.

USA Hockey Women's Poll: Week 9

The rest of this week's college hockey rankings, including the men's and women's USCHO.com polls, and the USA Hockey men's polls, were all released on Monday.

Rank School Record Votes Prev. 1 Ohio State 13-1 285 (19) 1 2 Minnesota 11-1 262 2 3 Wisconsin 10-2 249 3 4 Princeton 8-0 221 5 5 Northeastern 10-1-2 207 4 6 Quinnipiac 11-2-1 197 6 7 Penn State 10-4 154 7 8 St, Cloud State 8-6 132 9 9 Connecticut 8-4-2 120 10 10 Colgate 9-5 110 8 11 Clarkson 13-3 107 12 12. Minnesota Duluth 6-6 103 11 13 Yale 3-3-2 50 13 14 Cornell 5-4-1 40 14 15. Mercyhurst 10-5-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Boston College 13; Brown 8; Minnesota State 2; RPI 1; St. Thomas 1.

Colgate goalie Farrah Walker won a gold medal for Canada at the 2023 IIHF U18 Women's Worlds. | Colgate Athletics

College Hockey One-Timers

Senior forward Madeline Palumbo had a goal and assist to help lead Colgate to a 3-2 victory at Syracuse. Sophomore defender Taylor Senecal scored her second career goal and junior Farah Walker made 26 saves. Colgate and Cornell will play a home-and-home series this weekend.

Puck Drop: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

While UMD standout Max Plante has missed 12 games since sustaining an injury on opening weekend in early October, his brother Zam Plante was named the NCHC Forward of the Week after recording six points (three goals, three assists) in a road sweep at St. Cloud State. Max Plante, the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner, has resumed practicing as the Bulldogs prepare to face Arizona State at home this weekend and then head to Belfast, Northern Ireland to play in the Friendship Four during Thanksgiving Weekend.

Cutter Gauthier notched another hat trick, and also had an assist, but the Ducks lost at the Blues 8-6. The forward’s goal streak reached 10 games. With 19 goals during the streak he’s just one away from tying the NHL record for goals in a calendar month (Teemu Selanne). Gauthier has 24 points (19 goals, five assists) during his career-best 12-game point streak.

Players with a 10-game goal streak at age 23 or younger, salary cap era: CUTTER GAUTHIER



All-time heater. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/kg3ez7XKwk — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 18, 2026

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (Minnesota) scored in first home game since suffering a skull fracture before the start of the regular season.

Jonathan Castagna (Cornell) scored his first two NHL goals to help lead Calgary to a 5-2 victory over San Jose.

Ottawa forward Tyler Boucher (Boston University) scored in his NHL debut for the Senators, who held on for a 2-1 win against the visiting Jets.

FIRST NHL GAME AND FIRST NHL GOAL FOR TYLER BOUCHER 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/8RyaqupYNj — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 18, 2026

The Gaudreau Brothers Sculpture Project announced that a life-size statue honoring brothers Johnny and Matty will be placed outside the Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, N.J., where they played at youngsters. The bronze statue will be created by New Jersey artist Carl LeVotch.





Recruiting update: Goaltender Morgan Blackwood of Rimouski (QMJHL) has committed to Bemidji State for 2028-29. … The Wisconsin women’s program has signed the 2025 Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year, defender Chyna Taylor from Lowell Academy in Louisville, Ky. She was also on the U.S. U18 gold-medal team.

Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Chyna Taylor started figure skating around age 5. She traded in her figure skates for hockey skates at age 6, and in less than a decade she’s become one of the brightest young stars in the country.



Read more here: https://t.co/NbsqQ5m6xE pic.twitter.com/A1zG5cftBb — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 17, 2025

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

Non-Conference

No. 10 Colgate 3, Syracuse 2

College Hockey Schedule MEN

Non-Conference

No. 8 Quinnipiac at No. 13 Boston University, 7 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History November 18, 1911: Roger Jenkins, who during the 1934 Stanley Cup championship victory parade carted Blackhawks goaltender Charlie Gardiner around the Chicago Loop in a wheelbarrow due to a pre-playoff bet, was born in Appleton, Wisc.



November 18, 1926: The Detroit Cougars, who became the Red Wings in 1932, made their NHL debut with a 2-0 loss to the Boston Bruins. For the first season the team played their home games at Border Cities Arena in Windsor, Ontario.



November 18, 1965: Merrimack defenseman Bob Jay was born in Burlington, Mass.



November 18, 1970: Groundbreaking ceremony took place for St. Paul Civic Center in downtown St. Paul. The $14.5 million facility was built just west of the St. Paul Auditorium.



November 18, 1978: Former University of Minnesota coach Glen Sonmor took over as the Minnesota North Stars' head coach, replacing Harry Howell.



November 18, 1980: Hall of Fame owner Conn Smythe, who won eight Stanley Cups, died of heart failure in Toronto. He was 85.



November 18, 1986: Former UMD defenseman Tom Kurvers was traded from Montreal to Buffalo in exchanged for a 1988 second-round draft pick.



November 18, 1997: Providence defenseman Jacob Bryson was born in London, Ontario.



November 18, 1997: Former Wisconsin defenseman Sean Hill was traded by the Ottawa Senators to Carolina in exchange for right wing Chris Murray.



November 18, 1999: The Minnesota Wild unveiled its new logo and jersey.



November 18, 2000: Former Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch had a goal and two assists during a 5-4 victory over Calgary. The assists gave him 616, surpassing Rob Gilbert for the most in New York Rangers history.



November 18, 2005, Phoenix traded former Wisconsin defenseman David Tanabe to Boston for center Dave Scatchard.



November 18, 2021: Former UMD defenseman Justin Faulk played in his 700th career NHL game as St. Louis defeated San Jose 4-1.



November 18, 2021: Former Boston University forward Clayton Keller scored his 200th point in just 309 games, becoming the fastest to do so since former Terriers forward Keith Tkachuk in 238 games in 1995-96.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"In the big games, in our games against Minnesota and the hard games we had against Duluth, she was always at her best because her competitiveness at both sides of the rink were really high and that's when she shined." Mark Johnson on Brianna Decker

We'll Leave You With This ...

Stuff The Truck 🦃🚚



A great time packing more than 300 bags of food for Thanksgiving in partnership with @charitiesboston! pic.twitter.com/j1eZud6EsK — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 17, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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