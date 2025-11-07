Abbey Murphy Nets Hat Trick as US Takes Rivalry Series Opener: Puck Drop
Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy slammed home three goals for a natural hat trick and Taylor Heise notched a goal and three assists to lead the. U.S. to a 4-1 victory in the opening game of the Rivalry Series. Aerin Frankel made 25 saves to get the win in Cleveland.
Canada’s Sarah Fillier opened thew scoring with power-play goal midway through the first period, but the U.S. only needed 16 seconds to answer with Heise's goal and take the momentum. UMD goaltender Eve Gascon look the loss for Canada.
“Tonight was a great start to the Rivalry Series,” U.S. Women's National Team Coach John Wroblewski said. “Between Abbey Murphy’s hat trick, Taylor Heise’s game, and Laila Edwards playing at home, it was a special evening. Cleveland was a great host and we are looking forward to Saturday’s game in Buffalo.”
No. 6 Maine Dominates at No. 13 Massachusetts
There are statement games, and then there's what Maine did at UMass on Thursday night. Junior forward Josh Nadeau had a hat trick and an assist and senior forward Owen Fowler had a career-high three assists of his own as the Black Bears posted an impressive 6-2 victory at the Mullins Center. The Minutemen (6-4, 0-2 Hockey East) were outshot 54-16 on their home ice. Albin Boija needed to make just 14 saves to improve to 5-1-1 on the season for Maine (6-2-1, 3-00.
U.S. College Select Team Roster Nearly Complete
The U.S. College Select team added six more names to the roster for the Spengler Cup, Dec. 26-31 in Switzerland: Matt DiMarsico and JJ Weibusch from Penn State, Cornell forward Ryan Walsh, Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley, Northeastern defenseman Vinny Borgesi and Minnesota Duluth goalie Adam Gajan.
Forwards
Charlie Cerrato, Penn State
Matt DiMarsico, Penn State
Quinn Finley, Wisconsin
Aiden Fink, Penn State
TJ Hughes, Michigan
Cole Knuble, Notre Dame
Joey Muldowney, Connecticut
Jack Musa, Massachusetts
Danny Nelson, Notre Dame
Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth
Ryan Walsh, Cornell
JJ Wiebusch, Penn State
Defense
Vinny Borgesi, Northeastern
Mac Gadowsky, Penn State
Jake Livanavage, North Dakota
Eric Pohlkamp, Denver
Goalie
Adam Gajan, Minnesota Duluth
Alex Tracy, Minnesota State
Puck Drop: Friday, November 7, 2025
• Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reported that Western Michigan sophomore defenseman Joona Väisänen is expected to be out long term after suffering an injury this past weekend, and North Dakota forward Josh Zakreski had successful surgery after suffering a lower-body injury in practice last week. The freshman is expected to be sidelined at least a couple of months.
• Canada unveiled its jerseys for the upcoming Winter Olympics and they don't seem to be goiing over that well:
• Massive Series Ahead for MSU Hockey Against Penn State
• Former Wisconsin defenseman: Hurricanes’ K’Andre Miller Makes Emotional Return to New York
More Athletes of the Month Awards
Some honors listed in weekly notes columns and previous editions of Puck Drop this week:
Men’s Hockey Commissioners Association
Forward: Max Plante, So., F, Minnesota Duluth; and JJ Wiebusch, So., F, Penn State
Goalie: Lawton Zacher, Jr., G, Northeastern
Defender: Cole Hutson, So. D, Boston University; and Ben Robertson, Jr., D, Michigan
Rookie: Gavin McKenna, Fr., F, Penn State
ECAC
Forward: Jack Brandt, So., Colgate
Defender: Isaiah Norlin, So., Colgate
Rookie: Ethan Wyttenbach, Fr., Quinnipiac
Goaltender: Cameron Korpi, So., Union
Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association
Forward: Abbey Murphy, GR F, Minnesota; Kahlen Lamarche, JR F, Quinnipiac
Goalie: Hannah Clark, SO G, Minnesota
Defender: Caroline Harvey, SR F, Wisconsin
Rookie: Sara Manness, FR F, Clarkson; Hilda Svensson, FR F, Ohio State
ECAC
Forward: Kahlen Lamarche, Jr., Quinnipiac
Defender: Makayla Watson, So., Quinnipiac
Rookie: Sara Manness, Fr., Clarkson
Goaltender: Annelies Bergmann, Jr., Cornell
WCHA
Forward: Hilda Svensson, Fr., Ohio State
Defender: Caroline Harvey, Sr., Wisconsin
Goaltender: Hannah Clark, So., Minnesota
Rookie: Hilda Svensson, Fr., Ohio State
Thursday's Scores
Men
Hockey East
No. 6 Maine 6, No. 13 Massachusetts 2
Friday's Schedule
MEN
AHA
Niagara at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Army at Bentley, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at RIT, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Penn State at No. 1 Michigan State, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
CCHA
Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at NO. 16 Minnesota State, 8 p.m.
Lake Superior State at Bemidji State, 8 p.m.
Augustana at Ferris State, 8 p.m.
ECAC
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.
Hockey East
Merrimack at No. 12 Boston University, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Providence at No. 11 Connecticut, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Maine at No. 13 Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Boston College at Vermont, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
NCHC
No. 9 Denver at No. 4 Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud State at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, 8 p.m.
No. 8 North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado College at Arizona State, 9 p.m.
Non-Conference
Stonehill at No. 14 Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Women
AHA
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Lindenwood, 5 p.m.
ECAC
Harvard at Dartmouth, 3 p.m.
Union at RPI, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Clarkson at Princeton, 6 p.m.
St. Lawrence at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 6 p.m.
Hockey East
Vermont at No. 9 Northeastern, 1:30 p.m.
Boston University at Maine, 3 p.m.
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Providence at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Connecticut at Boston College, 6 p.m.
NEWHA
Franklin Pierce at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Assumption at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Saint Anselm at Post, 8 p.m.
WCHA
No. 14 St. Thomas at Bemidji State, 4 p.m.
Non-Conference
RIT at No. 13 Colgate, 6 p.m.
This Date in Hockey History:
November 7, 1885: Hall of Fame left wing Rusty Crawford was born in Cardinals, Ontario.
November 7, 1975: Minnesota center Ryan Kraft was born in Bottineau, N.D.
November 7, 1979: North Dakota defenseman Mike Commodore was born in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.
November 7, 1990: Former Wisconsin defenseman Bruce Driver became the all-time leading goal-scorer among the New Jersey Devils’ defensemen during a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders.
November 7, 1995: UMD goaltender Hunter Shepard was born in Cohasset, Minn.
November 7, 1990: Former North Dakota left wing Doug Smail was traded by Winnipeg to the Minnesota North Stars for former Bowling Green right wing Don Barber. On the same day the North Stars also acquired former Cornell goaltender Brian Hayward for Jayson More.
November 7, 2002: Former Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for the New York Rangers against Calgary. In the process, he became the first defenseman to score seven regular-season overtime goals in NHL history.
November 7, 2007: Mike Modano surpassed Phil Housley's record for most points (1,232) by an American-born player, scoring two goals as Dallas won at San Jose, 3-1.
November 7, 2007: Peter Mueller, out of the USA Hockey Developmental Program, notched his first NHL hat trick and Shan Doan scored the game-winner with 30.3 seconds remaining in overtime as the Phoenix Coyotes defeated Anaheim 6-5.
November 7, 2008: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish notched a hat trick in his first game with the Dallas Stars thanks to two power-play goals and breakaway. The 5-2 victory at Anaheim was the Stars’ 600th all-time victory.
November 7, 2018: Bob Naegele Jr., a Dartmouth graduate who was instrumental in bringing the NHL back to Minnesota with the expansion Wild, died due to complications from cancer in St. Paul. He was 78.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“As it turned out, my game plan in hockey was the same one we had surfing 30 years in San Diego. I caught a big wave and rode it as hard as I could for as long as I could.”- Chris Chelios