Hurricanes’ K’Andre Miller Makes Emotional Return to New York

K’Andre Miller reflected on his time with the New York Rangers before he and his current team, the Carolina Hurricanes, played them for the first time this season.

Oct 9, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller (19) looks on against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
K’Andre Miller, known for his time with the New York Rangers, is now a Carolina Hurricane. A game at his old home, Madison Square Garden, is where he faced his old team for the first time since being traded. In addition to shutting out the Rangers with a win, it was probably comforting to experience the Garden again for Miller.

The former Ranger was in New York, but as a Hurricane. Miller knows MSG, so being in a different locker room than the one he was in for five seasons has to be an odd feeling for him. Unfortunately, Miller didn’t play against his old team due to a lower-body injury he sustained on October 20. Even though he didn’t participate in the actual game, he was in New York with the team, wearing red instead of his nostalgic Broadway blue.

How Did K’Andre Miller Handle His Return to New York?

Miller had only been with the Rangers since being drafted; this was his family team, so to speak. The nostalgia factor has to be huge for him to return to the city where he used to play, eat, and live. Drafted back in 2018 as a first-rounder at No. 22 overall, this hockey player’s journey was in New York. And when you're in New York, people say you can catch the New York bug, something very similar to being obsessed with living in New York. Maybe it’s the food, the ambiance, the small cozy apartments, but New York comes with status.

Traded to the Hurricanes in July, it was time for Miller to pack up and hang up the title of being a New Yorker, a big title to have. In the game against the Rangers, he spoke to the media about his time in New York. What did he miss? How is Raleigh? Do you miss New York? 

As anyone who has lived in New York for a while knows, the first thing that most people talk about is the food, and Miller sure does miss that. Raleigh has decent places, but nothing compares to New York dining. Miller reminisces on his time in the city, saying, “You really don’t realize how great you have it here until it’s gone.”

With the Hurricanes, Miller has done okay. He has been injured, so he hasn’t been able to perform at full capacity. He’s got two goals and two assists while playing six games for the Hurricanes. A small reach compared to his 368 games, 36 goals, and 96 assists with the Rangers. 

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller
Mar 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Though Miller is gone from the city, one thing Miller and others who leave New York have in common is that they appreciate the slower pace of life in suburbia. Miller is permanently in red for now and can now visit New York as a tourist. An authentic experience for anyone visiting.

Hannah Eng is a hockey writer with a true love for the game. She has a Bachelor's degree in marketing, advertising, and communications. As a dedicated hockey fan, she has visited almost all 32 arenas. She hopes her writing can inspire women to feel the exact excitement she feels for hockey. Her jersey collection is one of her most prized possessions, and she always packs her jersey first for a trip. Her passion for hockey runs deep; her dad introduced her to the sport, and now she’s writing about it. Hannah’s journey maneuvered from ballet to runway modeling, and then to NHL arenas, and she finally found her true passion and loves all things hockey.

