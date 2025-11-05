Hurricanes’ K’Andre Miller Makes Emotional Return to New York
K’Andre Miller, known for his time with the New York Rangers, is now a Carolina Hurricane. A game at his old home, Madison Square Garden, is where he faced his old team for the first time since being traded. In addition to shutting out the Rangers with a win, it was probably comforting to experience the Garden again for Miller.
The former Ranger was in New York, but as a Hurricane. Miller knows MSG, so being in a different locker room than the one he was in for five seasons has to be an odd feeling for him. Unfortunately, Miller didn’t play against his old team due to a lower-body injury he sustained on October 20. Even though he didn’t participate in the actual game, he was in New York with the team, wearing red instead of his nostalgic Broadway blue.
How Did K’Andre Miller Handle His Return to New York?
Miller had only been with the Rangers since being drafted; this was his family team, so to speak. The nostalgia factor has to be huge for him to return to the city where he used to play, eat, and live. Drafted back in 2018 as a first-rounder at No. 22 overall, this hockey player’s journey was in New York. And when you're in New York, people say you can catch the New York bug, something very similar to being obsessed with living in New York. Maybe it’s the food, the ambiance, the small cozy apartments, but New York comes with status.
Traded to the Hurricanes in July, it was time for Miller to pack up and hang up the title of being a New Yorker, a big title to have. In the game against the Rangers, he spoke to the media about his time in New York. What did he miss? How is Raleigh? Do you miss New York?
As anyone who has lived in New York for a while knows, the first thing that most people talk about is the food, and Miller sure does miss that. Raleigh has decent places, but nothing compares to New York dining. Miller reminisces on his time in the city, saying, “You really don’t realize how great you have it here until it’s gone.”
With the Hurricanes, Miller has done okay. He has been injured, so he hasn’t been able to perform at full capacity. He’s got two goals and two assists while playing six games for the Hurricanes. A small reach compared to his 368 games, 36 goals, and 96 assists with the Rangers.
Though Miller is gone from the city, one thing Miller and others who leave New York have in common is that they appreciate the slower pace of life in suburbia. Miller is permanently in red for now and can now visit New York as a tourist. An authentic experience for anyone visiting.
