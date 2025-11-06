Spartan Nation

Massive Series Ahead for MSU Hockey Against Penn State

The best series college hockey has to offer this weekend will be at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Charlie Stramel, left, celebrates his goal with Owen West during the second period against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Charlie Stramel, left, celebrates his goal with Owen West during the second period against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Munn Ice Arena will host one of the most important college hockey series of the season to this point this weekend. No. 1 Michigan State (5-1-0) will take on No. 3 Penn State (9-1-0) on Friday and Saturday.

Puck drop on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET and Saturday's game will begin at 4 p.m. ET, which gives the game plenty of time to end before the start of MSU's men's basketball game against Arkansas. Both hockey games can be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Looking at the Nittany Lions

Gavin McKenn
Oct 10, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) warms up for game against the Clarkson Golden Knights at Pegula Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The focus for pretty much any Penn State hockey game this year will be on freshman forward Gavin McKenna, but that will be especially so this weekend. He's already penciled in to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and the Spartans were the runner-ups in his recruitment.

McKenna has already got 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 10 collegiate games, but that actually is only fourth on the team.

Other Key Players

Ahead of McKenna are: forward JJ Wiebusch (11-7--18), forward Charlie Cerrato (4-14--18), and forward Matt DiMarsico (8-7--15).

Wiebusch is the nation's leading goal-scorer, with six of his 11 goals coming on power plays. Penalties have been a big problem for the Spartans this season, as they average the third-most penalty minutes per game (PSU is second).

Aiden Fin
Mar 7, 2025; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Penn State forward Aiden Fink (18) skates with the puck in overtime against the michigan wolverines during a Big Ten Tournament quarter final game at Yost Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Aiden Fink

A notable player that the Nittany Lions will be missing is junior forward Aiden Fink, who was PSU's star player last year when the team reached the Frozen Four, leading Penn State in both goals (23) and assists (30).

Nittany Lions head coach Guy Gadowsky said this week that Fink would be out for the "foreseeable future" with an upper-body injury.

Joshua Flemin
Oct 10, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions goaltender Joshua Fleming (34) makes a save against the Clarkson Golden Knights during the second period at Pegula Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Schedule Recap

Penn State's 9-1-0 record is definitely impressive, but the schedule has been pretty weak through 10 games. The only team in the USCHO.com Top 20 that the Nittany Lions have faced is No. 19 Ohio State (4-4-0).

PSU faced OSU twice last weekend in Columbus, winning both games 3-2 and 4-3.

Besides that, it has been two-game series against 3-5-0 Arizona State, 3-5-0 Clarkson (lone loss is against them), 2-5-0 Long Island, and 1-8-0 Stonehill.

Even though Penn State has played four more games, MSU is probably the more battle-tested team, since the Spartans have a road sweep against current No. 12 Boston University on their resume.

Gavin McKenn
Oct 10, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) looks to get past Clarkson Golden Knights forward Justin Cote (92) in the second period of a game at Pegula Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming series against Penn State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Hockey