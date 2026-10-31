Big Win over Maine has BU Alone Atop Hockey East; Augustana Nets Record 12 Goals: Puck Drop

Boston University played a different sort of trick on Maine, scoring on its first three shifts over the first minute, 31 seconds of the game, and subsequently lit the lamp again roughly three minutes later en route to a 7-2 victory at Agganis Arena.

Seven different scored a goal and all 12 forwards had at least a point for the No. 14 Terriers (5-2, 3-2 Hockey East). Freshmen Niklas Aaram-Olsen, Viktor Nörringer and Xavier Villeneuve all scored their first collegiate goals. Sophomores Conrad Fondrk and Ben Merrill both had a goal an assist, while sophomore Tynan Lawrence and junior Brandon Svoboda had the other goals.

Junior goaltender Petter Wickstrom Stumer, a transfer from Canisius, started and made two saves before being replaced by fellow Swede Albin Boija, who finished with 28 saves. BU had a 37-30 edge in shots while Mikhail Yegorov got the win.

With the win, BU stood alone atop Hockey East with nine points, two ahead of Vermont and three over Providence, but the Terriers have played at least two more game league games than any other of the 10 teams. It was the Hockey East opener for Maine (4-3, 0-1),

Augustana Scores Record 12 goals

Freshman Heath Nelson recorded two goals and three assists as the Vikings (6-0-1, 1-0-0 CCHA),set program records for goals and shots on goal (48) in a single game. The previous record for goals was seven (7–4 victory against Omaha on December 19, 2025, at Midco Arena).

Brett Meerman and Nace Langus also netted two goals, while Landon Fandel, Hunter Bischoff, Siamion Marshchanok, Leonid Bulgakov, Cole Burtch and Owen Baumgartner all scored and Mathis Langevin made 19 saves.

Northern Michigan (2-5, 0-1) had some goaltending issues as sophomore Oliver Auyeung-Ashton was unavailable. Sophomore Max Weilandt made his first start of the season after five appearances last year. He was replaced by sophomore Jack Fuller in the second period — his first collegiate action.

Friday Night One-Timers

Ty Hanson scored the game's only goal at 17:04 of the third period as No. 7 Minnesota Duluth won at No. 9 Colorado College … Not only did David Green score his first collegiate goal, but finished with four points and had the game-winner to lead No. 16 Merrimack to a 5-4 win over No. 17 Connecticut at Lawler Arena. … Greg Brown benched Dean Letourneau, who responded by scoring Boston College’s overtime winner against Northeastern.

The comeback couldn't wait another second ⌛️@UnionWHockey scores with four seconds left in overtime to take down No. 12 Cornell, 5-4.#NCAAWHockey x 🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/H5C4cNbcdf — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 30, 2026

Puck Drop: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Coming off a loss in Windsor, Ontario to Canada, the U.S. National Women’s Team needed just 57 seconds to score and set the tone in the rematch at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Tessa Janecke deflected in a shot by Caroline Harvey for the game-winner, and Joy Dunne (Ohio State) scored 3:43 later for commanding lead en route to the 4-0 victory. Kirsten Simms, playing in her hometown, and Hannah Bilka also scored, while Gwyneth Philips made 13 saves for the shutout. The U.S. outshot Canada, 32-13, and was 2-for-5 on the power play, while Canada was 0-6. The game was the final tune-up for the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark from Nov. 6-16. Team USA will announce its roster of 25 players on Saturday.

Boston University landed a commitment from one of the top defensive prospects for the signing class of 2028-29, Christian Semetsis. Out of New York, he’s playing this season with the U.S. National U18 Team.

St. Thomas head coach Enrico Blasi, who had the position at his alma matter Miami from 1999-2019, received a standing ovation from Red Hawks and a video tribute was played for him during a break in the first period. However, the Tommies lost their first NCHC game in program history as Doug Grimes knocked home a rebound on the power play with 3:33 to go for a 2-1 Miami win.

Former Clarkson defenseman Trey Taylor made his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars.

Now that's one proud dad 🥹 pic.twitter.com/8f9Nxh6V2W — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 30, 2026

College Hockey Scores AHA

Holy Cross 2, Bentley 0

Air Force 3, Robert Morris 2

Army 2, RIT 0



Big Ten

Penn State 1, No. 18 Minnesota 1 (SO, Penn State won shootout, 2-1 )

No. 2 Wisconsin 7, Notre Dame 1



CCHA

Lake Superior 2, Minnesota State 2 (SO, Minnesota State won shootout, 2-0)

No. 11 Augustana 12, Northern Michigan 0

Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 1



ECAC

Union 4, RPI 3

Yale 2, Brown 1



Hockey East

No. 14 Boston University 7, No. 19 Maine 2

No. 16 Merrimack 5, No. 17 Connecticut 4

Vermont 3, New Hampshire 2

Boston College 3, Northeastern 2 (OT)



NCHC

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 1, No. 9 Colorado College 0

No. 3 Denver 2, Omaha 1

Arizona State 3, St. Cloud State 2

Miami 2, St. Thomas 1



Non-Conference

No. 20 Massachusetts 4, Harvard 2

No. 6 Western Michigan 7, Long Island 4

Niagara 2, Clarkson 2 (OT)

No. 15 Cornell 5, Sacred Heart 2

Princeton 3, Stonehill 0

UMass Lowell 4, Colgate 3

Women's College Hockey Scores AHA

Lindenwood 2, Robert Morris 1

Syracuse 4, Delaware 1

No. 7 Penn State 1, RIT 0



ECAC

St. Lawrence 2, Dartmouth 0

No. 8 Colgate 5, Rensselaer 1

Union 5, No. 12 Cornell 4 (OT)

No. 10 Clarkson 4, Harvard 3

No. 6 Princeton 3, Brown 1

No. 14 Yale 3, No. 5 Quinnipiac 1



Hockey East

New Hampshire 2, Merrimack 0

No. 15 Boston College 2, Vermont 1

No. 4 Northeastern 8, Boston University 1

No. 11 Connecticut 1, Holy Cross 0

Providence 3, Maine 1



WCHA

No. 1 Ohio State 4, Bemidji State 1

No. 2 Minnesota 3, No. 13 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)

No. 3 Wisconsin 2, No. 9 St. Cloud State 1

St. Thomas 4, Minnesota State 1



NEWHA

Long Island 6, Saint Michael's 3

Stonehill 7, Saint Anselm 7 (SO, Saint Anselm won shootout, 2-1 )

Franklin Pierce 5, Sacred Heart 2



Non-Conference

Mercyhurst 6, Assumption 0

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Austin, Texas

No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Dakota, 7 p.m. CT



AHA

RIT at Army, 4 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at Bentley, 6 p.m. ET

Air Force at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET



Big Ten

Penn State at No. 18 Minnesota, 6 p.m. CT

No. 1 Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m. ET

Notre Dame at No.2 Wisconsin, 5 p.m. CT



CCHA

Lake Superior at Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT

Northern Michigan at No. 11 Augustana, 6 p.m. CT

Ferris State at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT



ECAC

RPI at Union, 5 p.m. ET



Hockey East

New Hampshire at Vermont, 4 p.m. ET

No. 19 Maine at No. 14 Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

No. 17 Connecticut at No. 16 Merrimack, 6 p.m. ET

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

Omaha at No. 3 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

Arizona State at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m. CT

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at No. 9 Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT

St. Thomas at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

No. 5 Providence at No. 10 Quinnipiac, 12 p.m. ET

Niagara at Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Alaska at No. 12 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Princeton at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m. ET



Exhibition

Trine at Maryville, 2:30 p.m. CT



WOMEN

AHA

No. 7 Penn State at RIT, 2 p.m. ET



ECAC

Union at No. 8 Colgate, 3 p.m. ET

Rensselaer at No. 12 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

No. 10 Clarkson at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET

No. 14 Yale at No. 6 Princeton, 3 p.m. ET

Brown at No. 5 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Providence at Maine, 2 p.m. ET

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 2 p.m. ET

Vermont at No. 15 Boston College, 2 p.m. ET

No. 4 Northeastern at Boston University, 4 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Saint Anselm at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

Saint Michael's at Long Island, 2 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Franklin Pierce, 4 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 3 Wisconsin at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. CT

St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 2 p.m. CT

No. 2 Minnesota at No. 13 Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 1 Ohio State, 3 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Assumption at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 31, 1887: Hall of Fame center Newsy Lalonde was born in Cornwall, Ontario.



October 31, 1967: Colgate goaltender Dave Gagnon was born in Windsor, Ontario.



October 31, 1980: Michigan Tech center Chris Durno was born in Scarborough, Ontario.



October 31, 1981: Minnesota center Aaron Broten scored his first NHL goal with the Colorado Rockies during a 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals.



October 31, 1982: UMass right wing Matt Anderson was born in West Islip, N.Y.



October 31, 1985: Former Minnesota right wing Bryan Erickson was traded from Washington to the Los Angeles Kings for Bruce Shoebottom.



October 31, 1987: Nick Foligno, who played in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and has played in three world championships, was born in Buffalo.



October 31, 1989: Former Boston College left wing Kevin Steves notched his first NHL hat trick, but the Pittsburgh Penguins still ended up losing to the visiting Los Angeles Kings, 8-4.



October 31, 1993: Former Minnesota defenseman Tom Pederson scored at 1:47 of overtime to give the San Jose Sharks their first road victory of the 1993-94 season, 2-1 over the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.



October 31, 1995: Former Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch had two assists to reach 500 career points as the New York Rangers won at San Jose 5-3.



October 31, 1996: Boston University center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson was born in Stockholm, Sweden.



October 31, 2022: Former UConn center Tage Thompson had a hat trick and three assists to become the fourth player in Buffalo Sabres history to have six points in a game.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Canadian hockey fans... They boo me every time I go anywhere. Because I play for Team USA.” Brett Hull (UMD)

We'll Leave You With This ...

One, two, Jack is coming for you.

Three, four, watch him score.

Five, six, right through your sticks.

Seven, eight, you're way too late.

Nine, ten, he’s in your nightmares again. pic.twitter.com/1BCzch4pwE — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 30, 2026

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