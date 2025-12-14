Boston University Gets Dramatic Final Win at Legendary Matthews Arena: Puck Drop

Take a bow, Mathews Arena. You've more than earned it.

Hockey's oldest arena, and the original home of the Boston Bruins (and the World Hockey Association's New England Whalers, now known as the Carolina Hurricanes), in addition to the NBA's Boston Celtics, hosted it's final game on Saturday. It ended up being one worthy as a sendoff for the 115-year facility, but wasn't won by the home team, Northeastern.

No 20 Boston University, which used to call Matthews Arena home as well from 1918-71, played the role of spoiler. After not having the lead once through the first 58 minutes, the Terriers netted two goals 18 seconds apart to pull out a a dramatic 4-3 victory.

Specifically, after sophomore Kamil Bednarik's goal with 1:57 remaining, after BU had pulled its goalie in an effort to try and tie the game, sophomore Brandon Svoboda's second goal was the game-winner. Perhaps invoking shades of Bobby Orr, he knocked a bouncing puck loose of a defender and shot it past goaltender Lawton Zacher while falling forward on one leg for the final goal in the building that opened in 1910 and was known as Boston Arena.

Sophomore Sacha Boisvert also scored, and sophomore Nick Roukounakis assisted on both of Svoboda's goals for Boston University (9-8-1, 6-5-0 Hockey East). Jacob Mathieu and Tyler Fukakusa scored early to give No. 11 Northeastern a 2-0 lead, and Joe Connor's goal with one second remaining in the second period looked like it might be enough with Zacher in net even through the Huskies were outshot 35-21.

A special ceremony was held after the game (see below). The arena was also the home to numerous other college hockey programs including Boston College, MIT and Harvard, and it hosted the first Beanpot Tournament in 1952. The Huskies first started playing there in 1930. It was purchased by Northeastern University in 1979, and renamed Matthews Arena in honor of the university's chairman emeritus George Matthews.

Demolition of the arena is expected to start soon, followed by the construction of a new multi-purpose athletics and recreation complex. The only thing that will remain is the famous terracotta archway, which will be dismantled and reassembled for the interior of the new facility.

THE FINAL GOAL AT BOSTON ARENA IS AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY BY BRANDON SVOBODA!!!!#SCTop10pic.twitter.com/VKlcOxHP6Q — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) December 14, 2025

Puck Drop: Sunday, December 14, 2025

• The U.S. Women’s National Team completed the four-game sweep of the 2025 Rivalry Series by defeating Canada 4-1 at Rogers Place, Edmonton. Canada outshot the U.S. 12-6 in the first period, but then the Americans took the momentum with two goals by Wisconsin players in the second — Caroline Harvey deflecting in a slapshot and Laila Edwards. Hilary Knight extended the lead in the third period and then added an empty-netter. The series was considered the major tuneup by both teams for the upcomign Olympics. “We expected them to come out swinging and were able to weather the storm,” USA ocach John Wroblewski said. “This was a strong game and gives us a lot to think about as we head into Milan.”

• Former Lowell goaltender Conor Hellebuyck makes 24 saves in return from knee injury, as made 24 saves in his return as the Winnipeg Jets won 5-1 against the Washington Capitals at Canada Life Centre. NHL.com quoted him as saying: “Getting back in there feels great and I just felt like I hadn’t missed any time.”

• Despite rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period, the U.S. National Under-17 Team took a 6-5 overtime loss to Czechia in the semifinals of the Vierumaki Cup in Finland. Scoring for the Americans, in order, was Finnegan Sears, Diego Gutierrez, Alexander Milojevic, Freddie Schneider and Brayden Willis. The U.S. will face either Sweden or Finland in the third-place game.

• Brent Solomon's first of two goals and Masun Fleece early score set the tone the U.S. Junior Select Team won the World Junior A Challenge championship game against Canada West 5-1 in Quebec. Goaltender Caleb Heil only had to make 16 saves and Evan Jardine, who had two assists, was named the player of the game. It's the second straight year, and 11th time overall, in which the Americans won the tournament.

11x Champions🇺🇸



The U.S. Junior Select Team defeated Canada West to earn its second-consecutive and record 11th all-time championship at the World Junior A Challenge!



Game recap: https://t.co/ysQvLww6Bq pic.twitter.com/OLYJXYNdhS — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 14, 2025

Saturday's Scores MEN

CCHA

Michigan Tech 5, Ferris State 2

St. Thomas 4, Northern Michigan 3

No. 14 Minnesota State 4, Augustana 4 (SO)



Hockey East

No. 20 Boston University 4, No. 11 Northeastern 3



NCHC

Arizona State 6, No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3

St. Cloud State 4, No. 6 Denver 3

No. 19 Colorado College 3, Miami 3 (OT)

No. 4 North Dakota, 3, Omaha 1



Non-Conference

Union 3, Alaska 2

Army 3, Vermont 0

Merrimack 4, Long Island 2

No. 15 Maine 5, Lindenwood 0



Exhibition

Clarkson 8, US Under-18 Team 2



WOMEN

Non-Conference

Dartmouth 4, Saint Anselm 2

Robert Morris 9, Long Island 0

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Sunday's Schedule MEN

Non-Conference

Lindenwood at No. 15 Maine, 4 p.m. ET

No. 8 Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 4 p.m. ET



WOMEN

Friday's Games

Non-Conference

Saint Michael's at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

Long Island at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET



Saturday's Games

Non-Conference

Saint Anselm at Dartmouth, 2 p.m. ET

Long Island at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History: December 14, 1962: Lake Superior State defenseman Chris Dahlquist was born in Fridley, Minn.



December 14, 1968: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito made 25 saves and posted his first NHL shutout to lead the Canadiens to a 1-0 victory at Philadelphia. This was one of his five career victories with Montreal.



December 14, 1971: Providence defenseman Chris Therien was born in Ottawa, Ontario.



December 14, 1974: Cornell center Brad Chartrand was born in Winnipeg.



December 14, 1985: Northern Michigan center Mike Santorelli was born in Vancouver.



December 14, 1986: Defenseman Phil Housley collected his 300th career NHL point as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Hartford Whalers 4-3.



December 14, 1989: Canisius left wing Cory Conacher was born in Burlington, Ontario.



December 14, 1996: Boston University left wing A.J. Greer was born in Joliette, Quebec.



December 14, 2008: Former Minnesota defenseman Jordan Leopold scored on a penalty shot and had an assist to lead a 3-2 Colorado Avalanche victory at Detroit.



December 14, 2013: Former Minnesota State forward David Backes scored :22 into overtime to give him 10 goals in 15 games, as St. Louis came back from to win at Columbus 4-3.



December 14, 2015: Former Minnesota, Ohio State and NHL coach Glen Sonmor died in Brantford, Ontario. He was 76.



December 14, 2019: Doug Woog, who played at Minnesota (1963-66) and later coached the Gophers (1985-99), died in Lakeville, Minn. He was 75.



December 14, 2000: Former Bowling Green defenseman Rob Blake notched his first NHL hat trick and added a pair of assists for his first five-point night as the Los Angeles Kings tied the New York Rangers.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“When he came here he would do things almost apologetically. Now he

takes command." Larry Robinson on Rob Blake

