Dramatic Finishes and Upsets Dominate Final Full Saturday Before Break: Puck Drop

If you're a hockey fan who's not affiliated with any teams in Hockey East, Saturday was a night made for you.

Don't believe it, let's start at Agganis Arena, where senior forward Thomas Sinclair scored with 21.2 seconds left in regulation to lift Vermont to a 3-2 win over No. 18 Boston University to split their weekend series. The Catamount had lost eight of the previous 10 games, during which they were outscored 38-11.

Meanwhile, at Alfond Arena, junior forwards Nick Ring and J.P. Turner, and sophomore defenseman Josh Player, scored as New Hampshire held off No. 11 Maine for a 3-2 victory and a sweep in the rivalry series. The last time the Wildcats swept a series at Maine was Feb. 8-9, 2008. UNH (9-7 overall, 5-4 Hockey East) also jumped up into fourth in the league standings.

At Matthews Arena, No. 11 Northeastern, after squandering a two-goal lead, got an overtime goal from junior Dylan Hryckowian to pull out a 3-2 victory at Massachusetts. Junior goaltender Lawton Zacher made 22 stops to notch his eighth win of the season.

• No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey Grabs Second Straight Win Over River Hawks



No. 3 Michigan State Evens Series With No. 1 Michigan

Freshman Freshman Anthony Romani scored two goals and junior goaltender Trey Augustine made 27 saves over the final two periods and 30 overall for a .968 save percentage as Michigan State evened its home-and-home series with top-ranked rival Michigan with a 3-1 victory at Yost Arena.

"Heck of a response from our group," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said. "You look at Friday's game; it was a pretty low-event game. I thought both teams played well defensively, they did a better job for sure, we weren't on the inside enough and we needed to be a little more determined offensively, and we saw that in the first period (tonight) we got to our game. For our guys, the way it went on Friday, to have the first period we did (tonight) and be down 1-0, to stick with it and not chase being someone other than ourselves. A couple big time goals by Romes and Trey did a heck of a job in there for us."

It was just the second time this season that Michigan was held to fewer than two goals. Will Horcoff notched his NCAA-leading 19th goal of the season, his eighth on the power play, and T.J. Hughes reached 150 career points when he was credited with an assist.

Will Horcoff (PIT, 24th overall) showing us why he’s the leading scorer in the nation 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5PnLV3Slvh — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) December 7, 2025

No. 1 Wisconsin Women dismantle Ohio State

The 13th straight No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting between Wisconsin and Ohio State was all Badgers. They took the Buckeye's best shot in the first quarterback, when Ava McNaughton made 16 saves but UW still took a 1-0 lead en route to a 6-1 victory.

McNaughton had 35 saves as the Badgers (18-1-1, 12-1-1) swept the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since Oct. 10-11, 2019. Kristen Simms got the first goal on a power play, Kelly Gorbatenko (two), Caroline Harvey, Maggie Scannell and Hannah Halverson all scored. Harvey extended her points streak to 17 games. Mire Jungåker scored for Ohio State (15-3-0, 11-3) late in the third period to end the shutout bid.

Wisconsin will enter Winter Break with a five-point lead in the WCHA standings, and will likely go back to bring a unanimous No. 1 selection in next week's polls.

Elsewhere:

• No. 10 Dartmouth outshot Yale 34–16 en route to a 6-1 victory against Yale to improve to 10-0.

• Brayden Gillespie made 31 saves as Union shut out No. 8 Quinnipiac 4-0. Defenseman Tyler Dunbar had two goals and an assist.

• Ève Gascon got her fourth shutout of the season with a 20-save performance in UMD's 4-0 win against Bemidji State.

• Due to ice conditions at Midco Arena, the Augustana men's hockey game against Bemidji State was postponed and rescheduled for Sunday.

Puck Drop: Sunday, November 7, 2025

• Brett Bolton was credited with the game-winning goal and Jen Lee posted a shutout as the U.S. defeated Canada 2–0 to claim the 2025 Para Hockey Cup title. It was the team's 10th-straight Para Hockey Cup championship title.

• Former Omaha defenseman Brandon Scanlin was placed on waivers by the Rangers in anticipating of activating him after he suffered a preseason injury. He spent last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL).

• Former Boston University defenseman Tom Willander scored his first NHL goal and also had an assist as Vancouver defeated Minnesota 4-2.

THE FIRST OF MANY FOR TOM WILLANDER❗️ pic.twitter.com/S0eoZSfFc8 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 7, 2025

• Former Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield has a 10-game points streak for the Montreal Canadiens. It's the longest active streak in the NHL.

• The NHL announced that the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets will face each other in the outdoor 2026 NHL Heritage Classic, on Oct. 25, 2006, at Princess Auto Stadium, the home of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Rangers' Mike Sullivan has high praise for former Colorado College forward Noah Laba

Saturday's Scores MEN

AHA

Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 1

Army 2, Sacred Heart 0

Robert Morris 6, Air Force 3

Bentley 3, Niagara 2

Canisius 4, RIT 2



Big Ten

No. 2 Wisconsin 9, Notre Dame 2

No. 3 Michigan State 3, No. 1 Michigan 1



CCHA

Bowling Green 4, Northern Michigan 3

Ferris State 4, No. 13 Minnesota State 1

St. Thomas 4, Lake Superior 1

Bemidji State at Augustana rescheduled



ECAC

Union 4, No. 8 Quinnipiac 0

Princeton 4, RPI 0

Clarkson 5, Colgate 3

No. 10 Dartmouth 6, Yale 1

Harvard 7, Brown 3

No. 17 Cornell 7, St. Lawrence 2



Hockey East

No. 14 UConn 5, Merrimack 2

Vermont 3, No. 18 Boston University 2

New Hampshire 3, No. 11 Maine 2

No. 12 Northeastern 3, Massachusetts 2 (OT)

No. 15 Boston College 3, UMass Lowell 1



NCHC

No. 6 Denver 5, No. 19 Miami 2

No. 5 North Dakota 4, St. Cloud State 2

No. 7 Western Michigan 3, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)



Non-Conference

Stonehill 4, Alaska-Anchorage 3 (OT)



Exhibition

Alaska 4, Grand Canyon 2



WOMEN

AHA

Lindenwood 5, Mercyhurst 2

Robert Morris 2, Syracuse 2 (SO)

RIT 4, Delaware 2



Hockey East

No. 6 Northeastern 4, Boston College 2

Providence 3, Merrimack 2

Maine 2, New Hampshire 2 (SO)

Holy Cross 2, Vermont 1

No. 7 UConn 3, Boston University 2



ECAC

No. 10 Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 3 (OT)

Brown 4, No. 15 Yale 2

No. 14 Colgate 2, No. 9 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)

No. 11 Princeton 3, No. 8 Cornell 2

Union 0, Dartmouth 0 (SO)

Rensselaer 3, Harvard 1



NEWHA

Stonehill 6, Saint Michael's 0

Assumption 4, Sacred Heart 2

Long Island 5, Post 3



WCHA

No. 3 Minnesota 4, St. Thomas 1

No. 12 Minnesota State 3, No. 13 St. Cloud State 2 (OT)

No. 1 Wisconsin 6, No. 2 Ohio State 1

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4, Bemidji State 0

SEE ALSO: The Most Recent College Hockey Rankings

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Sunday's Schedule MEN

Non-Conference

Massachusetts at No. 12 Northeastern, NESN, 5 p.m. ET

Bemidji State at Augustana, 6 p.m. CT (rescheduled from Saturday)



WOMEN

ECAC

Brown at No. 15 Yale, 4 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History: December 7, 1898: Hall of Fame defenseman Ching Johnson was born in Winnipeg.



December 7, 1911: Hall of Fame defenseman Earl Seibert was born in Berlin, Ontario.



December 7, 1919: The team known as the Toronto Arenas changed its name to the St. Patricks, which was used for seven season. At the start of the 1926-27 season the name was changed again to Maple Leafs.



December 7, 1940: Hall of Fame goaltender Gerry Cheevers was born in St. Catharines, Ontario.



December 7, 1964: Westfield State defenseman, and future NFL coach, Peter Laviolette was born in Norwood, Mass.



Dec. 7, 1977: The Washington Capitals snapped a 20-game winless streak with a 5-3 victory against the Cleveland Barons, 5-3. They went 0-15-5 over 41 days.



December 7, 1985: Former Denver right wing Glenn Anderson had two goals and four assists as the Oilers defeated the Minnesota North Stars 8-4. Wayne Gretzky had a goal and four assists, and Jary Kurri notched his 15th career hat trick for Edmonton.



December 7, 1991: Notre Dame center Riley Sheahan was born in St. Catharines, Ontario.



December 7, 1991: Former North Dakota right wing Dave Christian had two assists to five him No 400 on his career during a 6-1 victory for the Blues against the visiting Penguins.



December 7, 2005: Denver defenseman Zeev Buium was born in San Diego, Calif.



December 7, 2013: Former Minnesota right wing Blake Wheeler scored his 100th career NHL goal and assist on Mark Scheifele’s first NHL overtime the Winnipeg Jets won 2-1 at Tampa Bay



December 7, 2016: Former Michigan Tech left wing John Scott announced his retirement. He plated for seven different teams and was voted by fans to the 2016 All-Star Game, where he was named the MVP.



December 7, 2022: Americans Sonny Milano and Trevor Zegras scored a jaw-dropping goal as Anaheim won at Buffalo. 2-0. While behind the net, Zegras, a former Boston University center scooped up the puck and tossed it to Milano, who batted it out of the air and into the net past a stunned Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen



December 7, 2023: Former Alabama Huntsville goaltender Cam Talbot tied an NHL record for longest season-opening road win streak (nine), with a 4-0 victory at Montreal (it was broken by Vancouver’s Kevin Lankinen in 2024-25).

Hockey Quote of the Day

“He was a fierce competitor. I can tell you this, when we would work in practice, he would work so hard, his lips would turn purple. That was a great example for the rest of the team. I can honestly tell you the culture of the Blackhawks changed dramatically in a positive sense with the acquisition of Chris." Mike Keenan on Chris Chelios

We'll Leave You With This ...

Former Boston University left wing: