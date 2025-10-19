BU's Time at No. 1 to be Brief as Michigan St. Gets Stunning Win; Puck Drop
Get ready for a new No. 1 when the college hockey polls are released this week as No. 3 Michigan State pulled off a statement weekend by sweeping No. 1 Boston University at Agganis Arena. But how the Spartans won 4-3 on Saturday night will also be remembered for a long, long time.
After falling behind by two goals, the Terriers came barking back with three goals in the third period, with junior team captain Gavin McCarthy getting his first of the season, sophomore Kamil Bednarik's scoring while short-handed, and freshman Conrad Fondrk's first collegiate goal. The comeback, coupled with Tommi Männistö's goal for Michigan State, sent the game into overtime.
In a wild finish, with both teams having scoring chances, BU came oh-so-close to winning it as sophomore Cole Eiserman's one-timer on junior goaltender Trey Augustine leaked through his pads and was heading in when the puck was cleared by Shane Vansaghi before fully crossing the line. It went off the boards and to Ryker Lee, who set up Matt Basgall for the game-winning goal to leave the sold-out arena stunned.
Lee had opened the scoring on the night, and Porter Martone made it 2-0 in the second period. Shots on goal were even at 34 on Jack Parker Hall of Fame Night.
Boston University (2-2-1) took over the top spot in the polls just last week after notching a win and a tie against Colgate, while then-No. 1 Western Michigan split at home against Ferrris State, and then-No. 2 Michigan State did the same against New Hampshire. The Spartans (3-1) opened the series with a 4-2 victory Friday night in a game shown on ESPN2.
Augustana Gets First Home Sweep Against Ranked Team
One night after Augustana got its first home win against a ranked opponent in franchise history, it got the second. A short-handed goal by Hunter Bischoff, a power-play goal by Hayden Hennen, and Cole Burtch and Jacob Jastrzebski both scored their first goals with the Vikings as they sent No. 15 Arizona State home empty-handed. Owen Baumgartner capped the scoring with an empty-net goal for the 5-2 victory to complete the weekend sweep at Midco Arena.
Cruz Lucius scored both goals for the Sun Devils (2-4), his fifth and sixth of the season. Augustana outshot Arizona State, 31-20.
No. 2 Ohio State Women Takes First Game at No. 3 Minnesota
The Buckeyes (5-0) jumped on the Gophers, outshooting them 20-6 in the first period and 46-29 overall during Ohio State's first game back at Ridder Arena since the 2025 national championship game. Kassidy Carmichael scored an early power-play goal, Joy Dunne made it 2-0, and Hilda Svensson connected on a penalty shot before Jocelyn Amos iced the game with an empty-net goal to hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.
Puck Drop: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Saturday's Scores
MEN
Atlantic America
Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0
Hockey East
Merrimack 5, New Hampshire 1
Non-Conference
No. 14 Providence 5, RPI 1
No. 16 Ohio State 4, No, 12 UConn 2
No. 10 Quinnipiac 4, No. 7 Maine 0
Stonehill 3, Sacred Heart 2
No. 6 Penn State 3, LIU 0
No. 2 Western Michigan 6, Lowell 0
No. 19 Colorado College 5, Northern Michigan 2
Colgate 5, Canisius 3
Minnesota Duluth 5, Bemidji State 1
No. 3 Michigan State 4, No. 1 Boston University 3 (OT)
St. Cloud State, 4, Vermont 0
RIT 6, Clarkson 2
No. 13 Minnesota 5, No. 8 North Dakota 1
Augustana 5, No. 15 Arizona State 2
No. 11 UMass 5, Bentley 4 (OT)
Union 6, Niagara 0
No. 5 Denver 4, Lindenwood 0
Air Forece 6, St. Thomas 2
Michigan Tech at Alaska Fairbanks, (n)
Exhibition
Ferris State 5, US Under-18 Team 0
Lake Superior State 3, Simon Fraser 2
Harvard 4, Northeastern 2
WOMEN
Vermont 3, Saint Anselm 1
No. 7 Quinnipiac 4, No. 12 Northeastern 2
No. 9 Clarkson 3, Providence 0
No. 11 UConn 3, Princeton 0
Stonehill 2, Sacred Heart 0
No. 6 Penn State 6, No. 15 Mercyhurst 1
Syracuse 0, Delaware 0
Harvard 2, New Hampshire 1
St. Thomas 4, No. 10 St. Cloud State, 3 (OT)
Yale 4, Robert Morris 0
No. 2 Ohio State 4, No. 3 Minnesota 1
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3, Minnesota State 1
No. 5 Cornell 4, Boston College 2
No. 1 Wisconsin 4, Union 0
Assumption 2, LIU 1
Maine 2, No. 8 Colgate 1
Holy Cross 2, Dartmouth 0
Sunday's Games
WOMEN
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Merrimack at Brown, 3 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• No. 13 Minnesota scored four unanswered goals in the third period to get a series split at No. 8 North Dakota and hand the Fighting Hawks their first loss. "You know, we've been in that same position every game this year," Minnesota head coachBob Motzko said. "Tonight, we had great resolve. And that was a big grow-up game for our team. It was a big win for us this stage of the season with the schedule we've had."
• The Seattle Kraken announced that former UMass defenseman Brandon Montour is taking a leave of absence to "attend to a family matter." No other details were made available. Former Yale forward John Hayden was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL.
• Former Notre Dame left wing Landon Slaggert was activated from the injured reserve by the Chicago Blackhawks. Anaheim recalled former Harvard defenseman Ian Moore from the San Diego Gulls.
• The No. 1 Wisconsin women's team unveiled new uniforms for the Ice Breaker Tournament championship game against Union, a 4-0 victory for the Badgers. The game was also a reunion between junior forward Cassie Hall and her sister Courtney, a second-year assistant coach for the Garnet Chargers who formerly played at St. Cloud State. Lacey Eden was named tournament MVP and Caroline Harvey was the first defender in program history to reach 150 points.
This Date in Hockey History:
October 19, 1900: Hall of Fame goaltender Roy Worters was born in Toronto.
October 19, 1942: Hall of Fame defenseman Bill Quackenbush signed his first contract with the Detroit Red Wings. After his playing career ended in 1956, he attended night school at Northeastern and went on to coach both the men’s and women’s teams at Princeton.
October 19, 1957: Maurice Richard became the first player in NHL history to score 500 goals. At the time, no one else had even 400.
October 19, 1960: Minnesota goaltender Jack McCartan, who helped lead Team USA to the gold medal in the 1960 Olympic Games, made his first appearance for the New York Rangers, which defeated Chicago at Madison Square Garden, 2-0. However, it was his only career NHL shutout.
October 19, 1973: Harvard right wing Kirk Nielson was born in Grand Rapids, Minn.
October 19, 1994: Notre Dame goaltender Calvin Petersen was born in Waterloo, Iowa.
October 19, 1998: Minnesota State center Nathan Smith was born in Tampa, Fla.
October 19, 1980: Stan Mikita’s No. 21 was retired by the Chicago Blackhawks, the first in franchise history.
October 19, 1989: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter made his first NHL start for the New York Rangers. He stopped a penalty-shot attempt by former Denver right wing Kevin Dineen en route to a 7-3 victory over the Hartford Whalers.
October 19, 2000: Former RPI center Adam Oats became just the 12th player in NHL history to record 900 assists. He notched two goals and two assists as the Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2.
October 19, 2001: Former Wisconsin left wing Dany Heatly scored his first NHL goal, but the Atlanta Thrashers still lost to the visiting New York Rangers, 4-3.
October 19, 2002: Minnesota hosted its first game at Ridder Arena, the first arena in the dedication completely dedicated to women’s collegiate hockey. The Gophers demolished St. Could State 8-0.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“Paul Kariya — diver. Biggest one in the league.”- Chris Chelios