Can Boston University's Exceptional Recruiting Class Weather Its Departure Storm? Season Review

Last season, many predicted Boston University to be the clear frontrunners for the Hockey East crown, including the coaches poll that gave the Terriers seven first-place votes. It wasn’t meant to be. The group finished sixth in the standings and fell in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament to Connecticut.

Fast forward to the 2026-27 season, the Terriers still remain talented at every position and did exceptionally well in recruiting. This is not only a shot at redemption for themselves, but it’s a chance for head coach Jay Pandolfo to make a statement in his fifth season.

Heading into this offseason, Boston University immediately took a hit, losing two of its premier blue-chip players. Cole Hutson and Cole Eiserman were part of the star group that led the Terriers to the national championship game in 2025; the first the university had been in since 2015.

Both left to their respective NHL franchises after combining for 60 points and topping the Terriers in the statistical category last season. Hutson finished his collegiate career with 80 combined points in two seasons as a defenseman.

Fortunately for the Terriers, it wasn’t all bad news for Boston University’s scoring front. The stardom of Hutson was filled by Caleb Malhotra, the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. He was also one of the Top 10 recruits of the 2026 signing class according to College Hockey News.

The Ontario-based prospect who played the 2025-26 season in the OHL for the Brantford Bulldogs had a special stat line: 84 points, 29 goals and 55 assists in just 67 regular-season games. In the postseason when it really mattered, he tallied an astonishing 26 points in 15 contests.

To help lead Malhotra to success is Jack Harvey, one of BU's premier forwards and assistant captain. The senior finished last season with 21 points and the season prior with 27. He’s a seasoned veteran who can provide game-changing finesse and a experienced presence.

Along with Harvey, Pandolfo’s staff has six out of last season's top nine top forwards, including steadily-improving sophomores, Tynan Lawrence, Ben Merrill, Jack Murtagh and Ryder Ritchie.

The Terriers also return solid netminder, Mikhail Yegorov after he finished last season with a .904 save percentage despite having a subpar defense in front of him. He finished eighth in Hockey East in save percentage, but with another year of experience under his belt a big season could be in the making.

In order to do that, though, the defense needs to improve. Boston University finished last season third worst in Hockey East in goals allowed, surrendering 110 on the season. With Hutson and Gavin McCarthy, the approach was extremely attacking centric. With the two gone, the approach could change after some of the additions to the roster.

Pandolfo and his staff successfully recruited both Simon Wang and Xavier Villeneuve; two CHL blue-liners who were selected high in the past two NHL drafts.

Wang, the highest-drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history, was taken No. 33 in the 2025 NHL Draft. He earned top defenseman at the 2026 IIHF Division 1B World Championship, helping China finish second at the tournament.

Villeneuve comes to Boston fresh off of getting drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks No. 34 in the 2026 NHL Draft. Last season for Blainville-Boisbriand in the QMJHL, he notched 50 assists, making him one of the best facilitating defensemen in the recruiting class. The Canadian also earned QMJHL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Once again, Boston University has the possession of some of the shiniest toys in the nation. Can Pandolfo and his staff put it all together like they did in the spring of 2025? Or will it be back-to-back seasons to forget? We doubt it. Expect the Terriers to return to the top of the conference and challenge for another Hockey East title.

For the schedule graphic enthusiasts. pic.twitter.com/McQO1wk4Xg — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) June 18, 2026

The School

Location: Boston, Mass.

Founded: 1869

Enrollment: 38,093

Nickname: Terriers

Colors: Scarlet, White

Arena: Agganis Arena

The Team

Coach: Jay Pandolfo 5th season (98-51-6)

2025-26 record: 17-17-2 (12-12-0 Hockey East)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2025

Last Frozen Four: 2025

Last national championship: 2009

Last conference titles: 2023 regular season; 2023 tournament

Key departures: D Cole Hutson, F Cole Eiserman, D Gavin McCarthy

Key returning players: F Jack Harvey, G Mikhail Yegorov, F Ryder Ritchie



This is the seventh story in a series of season and conference previews for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Check out the previous story on Northeastern.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.