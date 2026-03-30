Rays vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Chicago White Sox to open the season, while the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a sweep with a Sunday victory in St. Louis.

Kyle Harrison will make his Milwaukee debut as the Brewers look to stay undefeated. He’ll be opposed by Nick Martinez for the Rays, also making his team debut.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Brewers on Monday, March 30.

Rays vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-163)

Brewers -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Rays +135

Brewers -163

Total

8.0 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rays vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Rays: Nick Martinez (11-14, 4.45 ERA in 2025)

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.04 ERA in 2025)

Rays vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, BREW

Rays record: 1-2

Brewers record: 3-0

Rays vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Jonathan Aranda OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+107)

Jonathan Aranda has had a red-hot start to the season. The Rays' first baseman is 6 for 13 with a home run, three runs scored, and four RBI through three games.

It is a left-on-left matchup, which partially explains why we’re getting plus odds, but Aranda did hit .274 vs. LHP last season. He should be in the meat of the order tonight with solid bats around him.

Rays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The two highest-scoring teams in the league through three games face off in Milwaukee tonight. The Brewers scored 29 runs in their three-game sweep of the White Sox, while the Rays put up 23 runs as they dropped two of three in St. Louis.

Rays starter Nick Martinez faced the Brewers two times last season, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 14 hits in 7.1 innings.

I’ll back these teams’ bats to stay hot in Milwaukee tonight.

Pick: OVER 8 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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