Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Erik Karlsson, Ivan Barbashev, John Carlson)

We have a five-game slate to choose from for our NHL player prop picks on Monday night.

I’m targeting Erik Karlsson, Ivan Barbashev, and John Carlson for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, March 30.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Erik Karlsson Anytime Goalscorer (+550) at Islanders

Ivan Barbashev OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Canucks

John Carlson OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) vs. Maple Leafs

Erik Karlsson Anytime Goalscorer (+550) at Islanders

Erik Karlsson has turned back the clock this month. Since February 28, Karlsson has 25 points (9 goals) in 16 games. He’s coming off back-to-back three-point games in which he scored a goal and added two assists.

Karlsson’s goalscoring has been particularly impressive as of late, with seven goals in his last seven games.

I thought about just taking Karlsson to record a point (-135), but I’ll shoot my shot with this +550 price for him to score.

Ivan Barbashev OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Canucks

Ivan Barbashev and the Golden Knights will have new coach John Tortorella behind the bench for tonight’s matchup against the Canucks. The veteran coach is bound to get the best out of his players, and I expect Barbashev to keep firing the puck on net.

The top-line winger has gone OVER 1.5 shots on goal in six straight games, with 3 SOG in two games and 4 SOG in two more.

Barbashev shoots the puck a bit more at home as well. He has 67 SOG at home and 55 SOG on the road, both in 37 games.

John Carlson OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) vs. Maple Leafs

John Carlson has been a great addition for the Ducks. The veteran defenseman has eight points (all assists) in seven games with the team after putting up 46 points (36 assists) in 55 games with the Capitals this season.

Carlson is on the top power-play unit in Anaheim, which is important because the Maple Leafs will be out for blood after Radko Gudas ended Auston Matthews’ season a few weeks ago.

I wouldn’t mind taking Carlson to go OVER 1.5 points (+290) or just OVER 1.5 assists (+400. He has multiple assists in each of his last three games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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